​A perfect family home

What if staying at home was like being on holiday? We’re not talking about not putting up with the daily responsibilities that life throws at us, but instead refer to the look and vibe of your house – what if that was so stylish, so relaxing and so perfectly suited to your daily life that simply staying home (and admiring your beautiful façade and stunning interiors) could raise your relaxation levels?

Sounds like something from a science-fiction film, and yet it is exactly what today’s homify 360° discovery is: a family home that has all the winning touches to look and feel like a super luxurious holiday home.

Scroll down to see if you agree with us.