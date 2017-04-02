The stunning Cape Town home

Our homify 360° spotlight for today shines on a local creation set in good ol’ Cape Town. And yes, this one also has a magnificent view of the ocean nearby, yet that’s not its main selling point.
Flaunting a most modern build, its aesthetic levels get a firm raise via the façade’s choice in materials, as well as its interior commitment to elegance and style, for which all credit needs to go towards ARRCC, an expert interior design firm in Cape Town.
Although we could spend all day explaining about the clever touches that make this house so unique, especially when it comes to its rear side, we’d rather show you…
A sense of arrival is enhanced spectacularly by the prominent entrance flanked by two of the many milkwood trees which can be found on the property.
Even though this front side of the façade is nowhere near boring or ordinary, it doesn’t provide any hint as to the cinematic panorama that awaits one behind that front door.
The rear side of the house, which faces east, is ‘wrapped’ with a series of bronzed anodised aluminium sliding screens that cocoon the structure, either entirely or only in parts, depending on what is desired.
These screens are inspired by the milkwood trees found on the property, and create the home’s signature look.
Once darkness falls, it’s an entirely different sight that awaits us at the back. Those sliding screens become almost completely transparent, allowing an abundance of the interior lighting to glow through and catch our interests.
All of the house’s downstairs spaces open up either onto the sea-facing pool deck, or to the expertly maintained garden in the front (the west side), which is beautifully illuminated via the afternoon sun on a daily basis.
The four sea-facing bedrooms are located on the upper level, with each one opening onto private individual terraces.
Inside, the ceilings are clad with aligned timber slats which draw the eye towards the seascape ahead.
The look of the interiors expresses simplicity and restraint while also making the home comfortable and cosy. Sand-coloured polished concrete floors, bleached timber, natural leathers and grey linens are anchored by soft neutrals and countered with touches of charcoal, teal and azure, resulting in a most visually pleasing and interesting space.
You didn’t really think we’d show off a house with a swimming pool and not take a closer look at that cooling-off spot, did you?
And it would seem that the high-style look of the house is mirrored expertly in the pool, which turns out to be worlds removed from your average round or curvy-shaped pool one usually discovers hidden in a back yard.
And with those stepping stones, mosaic tiles and the pool-within-a-pool look, it is clear that this beauty is set to wow and entertain!
If you’re a bit limited in terms of outdoor space, you may want to check out these Small pools for patios.