Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The stunning Cape Town home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
La Lucia, ARRCC ARRCC Patios
Loading admin actions …

Our homify 360° spotlight for today shines on a local creation set in good ol’ Cape Town. And yes, this one also has a magnificent view of the ocean nearby, yet that’s not its main selling point. 

Flaunting a most modern build, its aesthetic levels get a firm raise via the façade’s choice in materials, as well as its interior commitment to elegance and style, for which all credit needs to go towards ARRCC, an expert interior design firm in Cape Town. 

Although we could spend all day explaining about the clever touches that make this house so unique, especially when it comes to its rear side, we’d rather show you…

Welcome, welcome!

La Lucia, ARRCC ARRCC Eclectic style houses
ARRCC

La Lucia

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

A sense of arrival is enhanced spectacularly by the prominent entrance flanked by two of the many milkwood trees which can be found on the property. 

Even though this front side of the façade is nowhere near boring or ordinary, it doesn’t provide any hint as to the cinematic panorama that awaits one behind that front door.

The rear façade: by day

La Lucia, ARRCC ARRCC Patios
ARRCC

La Lucia

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

The rear side of the house, which faces east, is ‘wrapped’ with a series of bronzed anodised aluminium sliding screens that cocoon the structure, either entirely or only in parts, depending on what is desired. 

These screens are inspired by the milkwood trees found on the property, and create the home’s signature look.

The rear façade: by night

La Lucia, ARRCC ARRCC Patios
ARRCC

La Lucia

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

Once darkness falls, it’s an entirely different sight that awaits us at the back. Those sliding screens become almost completely transparent, allowing an abundance of the interior lighting to glow through and catch our interests. 

All of the house’s downstairs spaces open up either onto the sea-facing pool deck, or to the expertly maintained garden in the front (the west side), which is beautifully illuminated via the afternoon sun on a daily basis. 

The four sea-facing bedrooms are located on the upper level, with each one opening onto private individual terraces.

The interior look

La Lucia, ARRCC ARRCC Living room
ARRCC

La Lucia

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

Inside, the ceilings are clad with aligned timber slats which draw the eye towards the seascape ahead.

The look of the interiors expresses simplicity and restraint while also making the home comfortable and cosy. Sand-coloured polished concrete floors, bleached timber, natural leathers and grey linens are anchored by soft neutrals and countered with touches of charcoal, teal and azure, resulting in a most visually pleasing and interesting space.

The social hot spot

La Lucia, ARRCC ARRCC Pool
ARRCC

La Lucia

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

You didn’t really think we’d show off a house with a swimming pool and not take a closer look at that cooling-off spot, did you? 

And it would seem that the high-style look of the house is mirrored expertly in the pool, which turns out to be worlds removed from your average round or curvy-shaped pool one usually discovers hidden in a back yard. 

And with those stepping stones, mosaic tiles and the pool-within-a-pool look, it is clear that this beauty is set to wow and entertain! 

If you’re a bit limited in terms of outdoor space, you may want to check out these Small pools for patios.

8 tips to get the most our of your small room
Exceptional, or too otherworldly for your tastes? What do you think of this house?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks