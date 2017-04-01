The perfect wooden house

Today on homify 360°, we travel to Kyoto, Japan, to scope out a 146 m² home that was designed by Masahiko Sawamura Architects and Associates. But even though this is a two-storey structure, it appears to have only a ground floor from the outside, as the second level (a mezzanine) is built into the roof space.

But what really makes this house a visual stunner is its construction materials, which include concrete, zinc, glass and wood – and it’s the wood, especially, that gets prime attention, for it oozes from the external façade through to the insides to style up the interior spaces.

The exterior of the house assumes a conventional typology, opting for straight lines and clean angles. The interior, on the other hand, embraces soft curves and other interesting details which make it a more eye-catching space.

And although it may appear to be your average little Asian house from the outside, prepare to be quite surprised once crossing that threshold…