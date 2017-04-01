​This Johannesburg 21st century dream home

A layout of 200 m²; located in an upmarket and safe residential estate; surrounded by a dense landscape that makes you feel like you’re on your own private game farm – sound good? These are just some of the selling points today’s homify 360° discovery boasts, which is a super exceptional house taking up prime space in the Helderfontein Estate in Fourways, Johannesburg.

Courtesy of Studious Architects, this stunner was built in the atomic ranch-style of post-World War 2, making use of copious amounts of steel, glass and timber (which is when these materials were plentiful). In fact, these three materials form a repeating theme which can be glimpsed throughout the house.

But instead of boring you with words, let’s check out some visual representation…