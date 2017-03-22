10 inspirational laundry ideas

The laundry area may be one of the most neglected rooms in the house when it comes to decor, but the 10 examples we look at today showcases just how modern and sophisticated a laundry room can be with minimal effort, allowing the rest of your home to be neat, tidy and well-maintained.

Our team of professionals considered a contemporary homeowner that may have a small home, which means the laundry area is incorporated into the kitchen or bathroom. So, if you're looking for ways to upgrade the laundry area, then you may pick up some helpful hints in this feature.