​The contemporary dream property

Our homify 360° for today comes to us all the way from one of South America’s largest cities: Lima, the capital of Peru. Although known for its bustling metropolis and striking landscapes, we have found one more reason to remember this city as of today – a perfectly crafted house which seems to be living the high life in terms of style and space.

Although decked out in the modern style, this house enjoys unique little rustic touches sprinkled throughout to ensure a visually pleasing (and most interesting) look for its inhabitants and their guests.

Want to see for yourself? Scroll down…