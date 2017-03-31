​The contemporary dream property

Our homify 360° for today comes to us all the way from one of South America’s largest cities: Lima, the capital of Peru. Although known for its bustling metropolis and striking landscapes, we have found one more reason to remember this city as of today – a perfectly crafted house which seems to be living the high life in terms of style and space.
Although decked out in the modern style, this house enjoys unique little rustic touches sprinkled throughout to ensure a visually pleasing (and most interesting) look for its inhabitants and their guests.
Want to see for yourself? Scroll down…
Seeing as Peru is no stranger to warm weather, its citizens know just how to entertain and socialise in an al fresco manner, which is why this family home treats its inhabitants to a fair amount of outdoor hot spots – like this timber-decked terrace which spills out beautifully from the indoor kitchen.
Here, perfectly shaded underneath a modern wooden pergola, we locate an outdoor dining set where the homeowners and their guests can make expert use of the warm outdoors while wining and dining.
Inside the modern house, we locate the living room, which treats us to a rather unique mix of touches and styles. The classic furniture is a delightful throwback to yesteryear’s charm, while the exposed brick wall on the left injects a bit of rustic style into the space. However, the glass bi-fold doors, which lead us outdoors, firmly bring us back to the modern style.
Could this be your dream kitchen? With ample worktop areas, storage space and a delicious amount of natural light flooding indoors, we have difficulty picturing anybody not being impressed with this kitchen’s style or layout.
To keep the social ambience alive, the kitchen shares its open-plan layout with the dining room, seen on the right.
Don’t think that the private parts of the house were neglected in terms of eye-catching style. Here we see how the main bedroom flaunts its own fair share of striking elements, like an exposed brick wall behind the bed, an elongated timber structure which fulfils the part of both a headboard and side tables, as well as wooden ceiling beams that ensure some visual detail for the top part of the room.
Plush fabrics in the form of floor rugs, bedding and cushions soften up the modern/rustic touches of the space quite perfectly.
Now, it’s not often we encounter a bathroom with such a unique layout – from this angle, the room seems to have an almost V-shaped layout.
However, that didn’t seem to deter the bathroom designers, who made the most of this unusual layout by ensuring ample floor space, adequate storage areas, as well as all the required amenities for a 21st century bathroom.
Our favourite piece here? That elongated mirror that goes a long way in doubling up the bathroom’s space factor – on a visual level, at least – and causing light to bounce around the room.
We would have been quite surprised had this house (with its spacious layout and more-than-ample legroom) not been treated to a swimming pool. Yet, the architects saved this touch for last, for here at the back yard we discover a cool-blue spot that we are willing to bet sees its fair share of socialising action on a regular basis.
An exterior living room set conjures up ample seating opportunities for guests, stunningly completing the picture for outdoor relaxation.
