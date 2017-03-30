The South African dream estate home

A price tag of R6 million? A layout of 624 m²? Must be quite a house, right?

You bet – and we are about to view it here on homify 360° right now. But first, a little background information on this dream house.

It is nestled in the lowlands of the Mpumalanga landscape in Dullstroom, approximately 250km outside Johannesburg. Its ‘barn style’ design was favoured as a response to the estate guidelines, with a modern architectural interpretation. The clients provided the professionals in charge (Urban Habitat Architects) with a brief which stated that they required a ‘home away from home’, with a strong emphasis placed on comfort and functionality.

A diverse range of rustic materials have been chosen to adorn the house both inside and out, which also softens the modern geometry of the structure and adds some warmth to the finished look.

Right… let’s explore!