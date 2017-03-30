A stunning Johannesburg property

Today on homify 360° we delve into one of our local professionals’ portfolio—Parallax Architecture, situated in Johannesburg – to see what they are capable of.

Words like “sleek”, “cutting-edge”, “sophisticated” and “eye-catching” come to mind when viewing this particular project, which is a super modern home in a residential estate. However, the house’s surrounding gardens are also quite note-worthy, aiming to teach us a thing or two about plants and… stones?

And although these images are 3D renderings of the house, it is not hard to make out the amount of style and functionality that went into creating this project.

Want to see for yourself?