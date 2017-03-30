A stunning Johannesburg property

Today on homify 360° we delve into one of our local professionals’ portfolio—Parallax Architecture, situated in Johannesburg – to see what they are capable of.
Words like “sleek”, “cutting-edge”, “sophisticated” and “eye-catching” come to mind when viewing this particular project, which is a super modern home in a residential estate. However, the house’s surrounding gardens are also quite note-worthy, aiming to teach us a thing or two about plants and… stones?
And although these images are 3D renderings of the house, it is not hard to make out the amount of style and functionality that went into creating this project.
Want to see for yourself?
A strong dose of vertical- and horizontal lines immediately jump out upon viewing the façade, which is a well-known characteristic of the modern style. Notice how they combine to make up the various areas of the structure, like the balconies, steps, roofs, beams, pillars, etc.
And of course we can’t overlook the amount of freshness introduced into the scene via the gardening touches. Trees, plants and shrubs all come together quite neatly to contrast with the harsh lines of the man-made structure, resulting in a back yard that is most visually pleasing.
As there seems to be no shortage on space with this property, we would have been quite surprised had there been no swimming pool. But fortunately, the architects have indeed included one – a most spacious one, at that – to keep these residents’ relaxation (and socialising) levels high.
Notice that even the pool opts for a linear look instead of a round or curvy one, beautifully enhancing the modern style of the house in the background.
In most cases, a house’s front side is more closed-up than the back area – and with good reason, seeing as nobody wants to advertise to the street or passersby via giant windows what their interiors look like.
That’s why we’re quite surprised (yet happy) to see that this house’s front façade seems just as open and inviting as the rear, with multiple niches, openings and finishes all luring us closer to take a sneak peek – not to mention the abundance of glass-clad surfaces which tease us as to what is going on inside.
Before we close off this tour, we take one last look at the gardening element, only this time at the front side. And even though a decadent amount of lushness is also included here, we can’t help but admire the stone-clad surfaces which pop up here and there, enhancing both the garden and house.
See how beautifully the stone garden at the front mimics the stone-clad wall of the façade, although the two contrast slightly in colour. The devil is in the detail, as they say!
