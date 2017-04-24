Woodworking: Build a shed with your own hands!

Before you do anything, planning is priority. As with any project, nothing can be done if effective planning has not taken place. Planning for your shed will include considerations such as whether your town requires a building permit before construction takes place, the dimensions of the shed, and its location. Once this has been pinned down, you should draw up a set of plans. Fortunately, there are many different shed plans freely available to you online.

It might seem like the most basic of common sense, but the first thing to do after you have all your plans together, is to build the foundation of the shed. This also includes its floor frame. This is a very important step, since it will determine the stability of the entire structure.

You will firstly need to excavate the site where the shed will be located. Then you must proceed to layer the site with gravel, but you must ensure that this is level. On top of this you will build the floor frame using timber skids and rim joists to lay down the floor outline.

Tip: Use a spirit level to ensure you have the flat surface necessary for the foundation.