The King of the Hill House

The Varatojo House situated in Torres Vedras, Portugal is the 2014 winner of this city's Biennial Architecture Awards, and it is not difficult to see why. Perched on a hill east of the city, the house had been designed by Atelier Data to promote an intimate relationship between architecture and nature, focusing on the home's immediate environment.

This firm is no stranger to innovative and award-winning design. Atelier Data consists of a multi-disciplinary team situated in Lisbon and have been in the business since 2005. They believe that each individual project is the engine of its own investigation, allowing them to approach it from a critical and innovative perspective.

This philosophy is evident in the Varatojo House, which had been so designed to take full advantage of the polygonal plot on which it is situated. In addition to this, the design not only takes into consideration the natural environment, but uses it as fulcrum for the structure. Let's take a closer look!