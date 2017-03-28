Your browser is out-of-date.

12 creative and affordable ideas for your patio or garden

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Casa WS52, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Colonial style garden
A garden or patio area is the perfect way to bring an element of nature into your home decor. It doesn't matter if your space is small and simple or rustic, there are ways to enhance and upgrade style to suit your design. Our team of professionals at homify, considered some affordable and easy to implement tips and tricks that are sure to upgrade your outdoor zone, creating a dynamic and elegant area that is great for entertaining. So, let's be inspired!

1. Dining deck

UNJARDIN DE VILLE, GARDEN TROTTER GARDEN TROTTER Modern Garden
If you've always wanted to enjoy an outdoor eating area, but aren't one for the public parks, then this simple dining deck can be perfectly placed in your garden, without taking up too much space.

2. A pop of greenery

Piscine, Schwein Aménagement Schwein Aménagement Tropical style garden Stone Grey
Make your plants and tree choice the outstanding element in your garden design by opting for varying shades of vibrant green.

3. Spacious

Appartement parisien, Meero Meero Modern Garden
A spacious garden doesn't mean you need to fill it with stuff, include just the essentials such as seating and a dining table for a versatile and attractive outdoor area.

4. Cover it

//SALON DE PROVENCE//Jardin inspiration jardin mexicain, CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION CONCEPTUELLES PAYSAGE ET DECORATION Modern Garden
Include a simple shelter or shade above your seating area to protect your guests from the midday sun.

5. Go rustic

COCON VINTAGE, Agence Laurent Cayron Agence Laurent Cayron Modern Garden
Refurbish those old garden chairs from your grandma's house and you'll have an enchanting decor to suit your shabby chic home.

6. Asian inspiration

Jardin japonais à Enghien-les-Bains, Taffin Taffin Asian style garden
A bamboo fence and simple Zen garden will be the calming experience you need after a long day at work.

7. Stone walling

homify Mediterranean style garden
A stone wall is an eye-catching and durable choice for a home, now just add some pretty plants to complete the look.

8. Lovely illumination

Casa WS52, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Colonial style garden
Opt for some romantic lighting and your patio may just be the best seat in the house as dusk settles in.

9. Fire pit

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern Garden
Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Incorporate a fire pit into your patio area to warm you and your guests up on a chilly winter night.

10. Vertical garden

MÃO NA TERRA, in Belo Horizonte. BR (2015), Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Luiza Soares - Paisagismo Rustic style garden Wood
Luiza Soares - Paisagismo
Fashion some planters out of old wooden vegetable crates and fix them against a wall, it's an easy vertical garden for your outdoor wall.

11. Griller

Urban Courtyard for Entertaining, Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Bestall & Co Landscape Design Ltd Modern Garden
Urban Courtyard for Entertaining

Go for a sleek and sophisticated grill that will instantly create a more modern garden design.

12. Deck area

Palissade IdeAL bois composite aluminium, Deck-linéa Deck-linéa Modern Garden
Deck-linéa
A comfortable wooden deck is easy to maintain, orderly and the perfect fit for a home of elegant modernity or minimalist design. How about these Simple and beautiful balconies?

19 easy ways to decorate the walls of your home (they will be fantastic!)
Which garden feature is your favourite?

