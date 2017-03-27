A Cape Town bathroom renvoation

Today, we are going to visit Oranjezicht in Cape Town and witness first hand how interior designers Trait Decor have managed to turn a small home into a gorgeous oasis of style and comfort.
The R450 000 renovation of the Victorian flat included an upgrade of two bathrooms. We will see how black marble flooring has been installed along with raw concrete walls and modern features.
In the kitchen, you won't believe how much counter space and storage space has been added. The floating blackwood shelves are our favourite feature.
The home was also completely rewired and the light fittings and switches were upgraded. You'll also notice how the walls, cornices and skirtings have received a fresh coat of paint. Never underestimate how much of a difference a fresh coat of paint can make!
Each room now features custom roman blinds with block out lining, which gives the residents privacy and a sense of cosiness if need be.
What is most striking is how the designers have maintained the natural warmth from the timber, merging old and new concepts.
Today, we will focus on the bathroom and kitchen renovations and see what a big difference they make. Let's take a look!
In this image, we can see the bathroom before the renovation, during the renovation and after the renovation.
Before the renovation, the plain bathroom was very simple and uninspiring. It is also quite cramped and crowded with old-fashioned elements and features. The bathroom is meant to be a tranquil and serene place that oozes a sense of relaxation and lavishness, but this bathroom is purely functional.
During the renovation, we can see how much works goes into an upgrade. The designers have taken everything out of the bathroom and started from scratch.
After the intervention, the bathroom is simple yet superb with modern features, a functional design and a touch of wood for warmth and homeliness.
In the before image of the kitchen, we can see how it received very little light, making it feel quite dark and eerie.
The elements are also old-fashioned and tired.
The designers' objective was to create more space, which we can see they've achieved very successively. They've also updated the kitchen look and feel.
The accessories are new, modern and stylish while the layout is far more sleek and simple.
Do you see how light this room is now thanks to the sunshine that flows in through the windows as well as the strategically placed lamp that drops down from the ceiling?
Here we can see how the scullery has also been renovated, allowing for improved storage space so that the washing machine and tumble dryer can fit neatly into a little nook and cleaning products can be stored neatly out of sight, making for a very tidy and organised design.
Do you see how modern and sophisticated the design looks after the interior decorators have intervened? The simple white carpentry works in harmony with the granite floor tiles, while every square inch of space has been utilised.
For a scullery and kitchen, ample storage space is crucial. These are areas that can look very messy and untidy if items aren't stored away, out of sight.
If we look at the kitchen a little more closely we can see how the white cupboards and white marble tops are enhanced by the strategical lighting.
Don't you love how the sink drops down into the counter top? This is a very modern and savvy feature!
The designers have incorporated cupboards, shelves and cabinets throughout, ensuring that vertical space is utilised for storage. This allows the kitchen to maintain a neat, minimalist and functional design. Remember that you don't want your counters littered with accessories, crockery and cutlery! Your kitchen should be a blank canvas, inspiring you to whip up a culinary feast.
The wooden shelves bring in a touch of rustic charm, adding a splash of warm and earthy tones to the simple white kitchen.
From this angle, we can see a large black Smeg oven and a polished stainless steel extractor above it.
With technology changing continuously, it can be hard to keep up with kitchen trends. This is why we suggest investing in good quality accessories in your kitchen. It may be a little costly short-term, but it will save you lots of money long-term.
If you have invested in good features in your kitchen, you don't need too many decor accessories. Functional, high-quality items speak for themselves!
If we peek our heads into the scullery once more, we can see how the positioning of the washing machine and tumble dryer really allows for space to be utilised.
These machines are quite bulky and take up quite a lot of space. It's not always easy to know where to put them. They can take up our whole bathroom or kitchen if we aren't careful.
If we take a closer look at the bathroom, we can also see how space has been utilised.
The designers have installed a large vanity cabinet on the wall. The mirror gives the feeling of space and depth in this small room, while concealing a whole storage unit. Here personal items can be kept neatly out of sight. No one wants to see your night creams and toothpaste littering the counter tops!
The round basin is modern and trendy, while the wooden cabinet is charming and warm. The raw concrete walls add an industrial chic finishing touch to the room.
Do you see how the lighting in this small space is functional, but also introduces a trendy feature to the room?
The egg-shaped bathtub is one of our favourite features of the renovation.
A tub not only aesthetically enhances a bathroom space, but it's very important in terms of the functionality of your bathroom. A tub is where you can relax in some bubbles with a glass of wine after a long day or enjoy some romance with your partner. It needs to be stylish and comfortable!
