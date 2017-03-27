A Cape Town bathroom renvoation

Today, we are going to visit Oranjezicht in Cape Town and witness first hand how interior designers Trait Decor have managed to turn a small home into a gorgeous oasis of style and comfort.

The R450 000 renovation of the Victorian flat included an upgrade of two bathrooms. We will see how black marble flooring has been installed along with raw concrete walls and modern features.

In the kitchen, you won't believe how much counter space and storage space has been added. The floating blackwood shelves are our favourite feature.

The home was also completely rewired and the light fittings and switches were upgraded. You'll also notice how the walls, cornices and skirtings have received a fresh coat of paint. Never underestimate how much of a difference a fresh coat of paint can make!

Each room now features custom roman blinds with block out lining, which gives the residents privacy and a sense of cosiness if need be.

What is most striking is how the designers have maintained the natural warmth from the timber, merging old and new concepts.

Today, we will focus on the bathroom and kitchen renovations and see what a big difference they make. Let's take a look!