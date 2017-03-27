We all know that it doesn't matter how stylish, sophisticated or elegant your home is, if it's messy, it instantly loses all charm! Even if your home is designed by the top interior designer, it can be ruined right away by chaos!

It doesn't matter if you have family and friends coming to stay or if you're lounging around in your pajamas on a Sunday, your home should be clean, organised and tidy!

Yet, we all know how easy it is for the little things to gather, creating a big mess before we know it. So how do we stay on top of it?

Today at homify, we are going to look at 11 easy ways to clean everything in your home! These little tips and tricks will help you to stay on top of being neat and tidy so that the charm and personality of your house can shine through!

Shall we take a look?