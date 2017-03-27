We all know that it doesn't matter how stylish, sophisticated or elegant your home is, if it's messy, it instantly loses all charm! Even if your home is designed by the top interior designer, it can be ruined right away by chaos!
It doesn't matter if you have family and friends coming to stay or if you're lounging around in your pajamas on a Sunday, your home should be clean, organised and tidy!
Yet, we all know how easy it is for the little things to gather, creating a big mess before we know it. So how do we stay on top of it?
Today at homify, we are going to look at 11 easy ways to clean everything in your home! These little tips and tricks will help you to stay on top of being neat and tidy so that the charm and personality of your house can shine through!
Shall we take a look?
When you wash your towels, use fabric softener to give them that beautiful smell as well as an extra gentle feeling. Every time you use your towel, you'll feel like you're being wrapped in warmth and luxury!
When guests come to stay, they'll fall in love with the fresh towels on their beds. Nothing says homeliness like clean towels!
When it comes to cleaning your home, don't just focus on the big things like surfaces or floors. The nitty gritty areas need attention too!
Use little cleaning tools and instruments to get into the nooks and crannies of your home. You want to make sure that every little corner is clean!
Speaking about the little nooks and crannies, these are often the areas the collect the most dirt or gather mould and dust.
The bathroom is the worst culprit because of all of the moisture that gathers in this space. Make sure that once you are done showering or bathing, you dry every surface. Also clean your shower head regularly, wipe down the taps and scrub the bathroom tiles.
The bathroom is the one room that you to be clean, tidy and dry at all times!
The corners of your home should be swept clean and kept dry. You don't want mould to grow on the walls or for damp to gather, ruining your home, Not only is it unhygienic but it is very unattractive!
If you are struggling with damp on the walls, there may be a bigger problem. Ask a professional to check the water proofing in the ceiling so that there are no leaks!
A spare toothbrush can help you really get into the those hard to reach cracks. Use it to scrub between the tiles and those cracks that gather dust and grime.
You won't believe how clean your home can look!
When we lead incredibly busy lives, it can be difficult to find time to iron all of our clothes. This is why we suggest investing in a steam iron!
A steam iron is a very quick and easy way to get rid of creases, without removing your clothes from the hanger! Your outfit will thank you later!
Rugs gather dust and dirt in the home very quickly and if you have pets, they also gather hair! Buy a good quality vacuum cleaner and give the rugs a clean once a week at least. You'll be able to walk barefoot through your home without stepping on a speck of dust!
We often clean the windows from the outside, but it's also important to clean them from the inside too. Get rid of those fingerprint marks by using a good quality window cleaner and a dry cloth. A shiny and clean window can open up a home, allowing natural light to flow into the interior space.
If you don't like store-bought products and chemicals, warm up water with some lemon in the microwave to create the perfect cleaning solution. You can also use vinegar in warm water for a very effective cleaning solution too.
Not only will your home be clean but it will smell great too!
Dust and hair gathers very quickly, as we've mentioned before. This is why it's important to give your floors a good sweep at least once a week. Get rid of dust and hair, keeping your floors sparkling clean.
If you want a modern and spotless home, it's important to keep the detergents and cleaning products on stand-by. Some rubber gloves, a few cloths, a scrubbing brush and cleaning products can be slotted under the sink. Pull out your handy cleaning kit whenever you need it!
