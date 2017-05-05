Your browser is out-of-date.

Woodworking: 17 easy, DIY ways to make your garden more private

Leigh Leigh
homify Modern Garden
Woodworking can be fun, with a little bit of skill and some good plans. 

Whether we like to enjoy the garden for a sunny afternoon playing games with the children, an evening braai with friends or just for a short break of relaxation out in the sunshine and fresh air, it's important that this space feels private and secure as well as an area that you have completely to yourself or your friends and family.

In order to create a feel-good, personal and private atmosphere in the garden, there are a variety of options available to you. You can go for the classic wooden fence or a wall with a magnificent vertical garden. Creating privacy is functional, but it can enhance your garden aesthetically too!

To prove it to you, we've put together 17 stylish ideas from architects and landscapers, which all provide a garden with utmost privacy. They also make the outdoor area very cosy and beautiful!

Let's take a look!

1. Combine with different materials

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions Garden Fencing & walls
GH Product Solutions

GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions

Already our first example shows just how visually appealing a garden fence or wall can be! This one combines a bamboo fence with a modern lattice construction, which has been filled with gorgeous grey stones. The fence works in harmony with the green plants, making for a rustic yet modern design. 

The best part? No one can see into the garden?

2. Bamboo

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions Garden Fencing & walls
GH Product Solutions

GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions

Bamboo is one of the most popular materials for a stable and long lasting structure in the garden. And you can choose any type of material to be positioned between it.

This example features a 6 metre bamboo fence with a stone wall in between. This combination of raw materials is very beautiful.

3. Add plants

HOME STAGING EXTÉRIEUR OU L'ART DE BIEN VENDRE SON BIEN IMMOBILIER, SEVEN GARDEN SEVEN GARDEN Modern Garden
SEVEN GARDEN

SEVEN GARDEN
SEVEN GARDEN
SEVEN GARDEN

As soon as you've integrated a fence or wall into the garden, add some plants for a natural yet cosy atmosphere.

4. The best way to perfect visibility

East Dulwich 1 Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd Modern houses Glass Black modern loft,contemporary design,glazed dormer,kitchen extension,industrial,herringbone floor,timber fence,glazed extension,modern extension,london kitchen,extension,east dulwich
Proctor &amp; Co. Architecture Ltd

East Dulwich 1

Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd
Proctor &amp; Co. Architecture Ltd
Proctor & Co. Architecture Ltd

If you are looking for a cheap way to build your own fence or a wall, opt for wood. It's durable and looks beautiful too! It's also cost effective!

You can choose from a variety of wood too, including oak, poplar or pine.

5. For a feel-good atmosphere for the terrace

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions GH Product Solutions Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
GH Product Solutions

GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions

 Here we see another example of a wonderful visor made of bamboo. Even small areas like this terrace can be transformed into a comfortable oasis with sufficient privacy.

6. A new paint of coat

Narbonne Avenue Clapham, Bolans Architects Bolans Architects Minimalist style garden
Bolans Architects

Narbonne Avenue Clapham

Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects
Bolans Architects

For anyone who already owns a classic wooden fence, but wants to beautify it, a fresh coat of paint is the perfect solution. Whether you won't to go for a more noble white colour or a more vibrant tone, the effect will surprise you.

7. Small wooden boards

Canopy Lane Aralia Minimalist style garden Iron/Steel White
Aralia

Canopy Lane

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

Another solution for those looking for ways to improve their garden privacy in a cost-effective way is to find wooden boards for a small budget from a hardware store. These can be assembled as a wooden panel, resulting in a stylish yet subtle fence.

DIY project anyone?

8. Decorate with nature

Small, low maintenance garden Yorkshire Gardens Minimalist style garden Wood-Plastic Composite artificial lawn,eco deck,simple garden
Yorkshire Gardens

Small, low maintenance garden

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

As we've mentioned before, plants and flowers can really enhance the garden fence. Go a step further by adding a flower bed or some trees, decorating your fence in a very natural way.

9. Wooden garden furniture

Ayrshire outdoor living, Lithic Fire Lithic Fire Modern Garden Sandstone
Lithic Fire

Ayrshire outdoor living

Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire

A fence or wall made of wood is particularly beautiful when combined with furniture from the same material. Whether you opt for large seating around the braai area or a cozy lounge corner, these spaces are also perfect for enjoying a balmy summer evening.

Also have a look at these 14 fantastic DIY ideas for your garden.

10. Small fences

Climbing Frame for Smaller Garden Selwood Products Ltd Minimalist style garden
Selwood Products Ltd

Climbing Frame for Smaller Garden

Selwood Products Ltd
Selwood Products Ltd
Selwood Products Ltd

A fence does not only work for visual protection. It's also an excellent way to distinguish between different areas of the garden.

11. A uniform look

Ed's Shed, Ed Reeve Ed Reeve Minimalist style garden
Ed Reeve

Ed's Shed

Ed Reeve
Ed Reeve
Ed Reeve

Why just opt for a wall or a fence made of wood when you can transform a whole area in the garden into a cosy and refreshing oasis?

In this example, we come across a stylish brick floor with a little wooden seating area, which works in harmony with the wooden fence. 

The result: a wonderful and multi-functional place to enjoy the warm days of the year!

12. The lattice fence

Country Family Garden With Oriental Water Garden, Cherry Mills Garden Design Cherry Mills Garden Design Country style garden
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Country Family Garden With Oriental Water Garden

Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design

This grid fence is perfect for separating spaces in the garden, while still allowing a little bit of fluidity between them. The great thing about lattice fences is that they come in different shapes and designs. You can even integrate a door or gate into one!

13. Play with materials

Quercus Raised Beds -Extra Space in a small garden, Quercus UK Ltd Quercus UK Ltd Country style garden
Quercus UK Ltd

Quercus Raised Beds -Extra Space in a small garden

Quercus UK Ltd
Quercus UK Ltd
Quercus UK Ltd

This fence looks like it is made of wood, but it is in fact made of metal. This design is particularly suitable for those who are interested in a more natural look of wood, while opting for a more robust material.

14. Simple and beautiful

Traditional Garden, Unique Landscapes Unique Landscapes Country style garden
Unique Landscapes

Traditional Garden

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

Especially if you prefer a more rustic design, traditional wooden fences can feature their own individual charm.

This is the perfect option for creating a secluded little spot with a beautiful border. Decorate with wonderful plants and you have a charming little secret garden.

15. Classic and charming

Bossington House, Adisham Kent, Lee Evans Partnership Lee Evans Partnership Country style garden
Lee Evans Partnership

Bossington House, Adisham Kent

Lee Evans Partnership
Lee Evans Partnership
Lee Evans Partnership

Speaking about a charming design, don't you love this garden with its white picket fence? The natural wood adds a very modern and refreshing touch to the home while the fence is very functional. It's just high enough to keep unwanted visitors or strangers from simply walking into their garden.

16. The right mix

homify Modern Garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

For the beautification of your garden, there are so many materials available. These can all work in harmony with one another for a stunning overall look and feel.

Here we can see how stone has been used in harmony with wooden lattices. This perfectly matches the tiled floors and the comfortable wooden seating area.

Have a look at these tips for making your home roar with raw materials.

17. Nature in the city

Garden - Canary Wharf, Millennium Interior Designers Millennium Interior Designers Modern Garden
Millennium Interior Designers

Garden—Canary Wharf

Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers
Millennium Interior Designers

If you live in the city, you know how important it is to have nature right on your doorstep!

In this example, we can see how a small little oasis has been created, equipped with an artificial green wall. Together with the noble wooden floor, this area looks like it is in the country!

If you've enjoyed this article, you'll love this one too: 8 snazzy ways to improve your garden privacy.

Also have a look at this one: 10 pictures of beautiful and secure garden fences.

Which garden fence would you choose for your home?

