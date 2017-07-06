Your browser is out-of-date.

DIY: 10 outdoor floors you can install in one weekend

Betti Hunter—homify Betti Hunter—homify
Casa WS52, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Colonial style garden
A new floor for the outdoor space? Why not do it yourself?

How can you make your garden look spectacular?

It's not as hard as you think—the solution is superior flooring. A beautiful terrace or deck can turn a humdrum garden into something truly heavenly. All you need to do is pick the most suitable option for your home.

That's easier said than done, though, because there are more garden flooring options than you might think. Sure, you could choose between flagstones and wooden decking, but what about cobbles, clay, and turf? Don't worry, you don't have to make the choice on your own. Here we have a list of 10 of the best terrace materials, so you can make your garden flooring decision quickly and get on with building your dream back yard! Check out these examples and be inspired…

1. Durable and modern

DEPARTAMENTO EN LA CONDESA II, MAAD arquitectura y diseño MAAD arquitectura y diseño Patios
2. A corresponding floor

Casa Sorteo Tec No.191, ARQUIPLAN ARQUIPLAN Patios
3. Ceramic tiles

REMODELACIÓN AJUCHITLÁN, Loyola Arquitectos Loyola Arquitectos Patios
4. Clay tiles

Casa Artigas, Artigas Arquitectos Artigas Arquitectos Patios
5. Natural stone slabs

Casa WS52, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Colonial style garden
6. Stone coatings

CASA MIGUEL ÁNGEL, Rousseau Arquitectos Rousseau Arquitectos Patios
7. Cobbled pebbles

Club de Golf Santa Anita, Arki3d Arki3d Patios
8. Wooden decking

Casa L , Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos Patios
9. Artificial turf

Césped Artificial Madrid Eurotuf, Cesped Artificial Eurotuft Cesped Artificial Eurotuft Garden Accessories & decoration
10. A winning combination

Penthouse Terrace makeover, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Patios
