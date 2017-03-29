​A charming South African home

Today on homify 360°, we take a look at a modern family home that seems to have won the lottery in terms of space – outdoor space, that is, for both its front- and back yards are as spacious, as green, as lush and as beautiful as one could possibly want!

Courtesy of architectural firm Creo-B Designs, based in Klerksdorp, this visually pleasing house actually used to be an old Tudor-style cottage before it was revamped into the modern abode it is today.

Shall we take a look?