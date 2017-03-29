Your browser is out-of-date.

​A charming South African home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
House Calder, Creo-B Designs Creo-B Designs
Today on homify 360°, we take a look at a modern family home that seems to have won the lottery in terms of space – outdoor space, that is, for both its front- and back yards are as spacious, as green, as lush and as beautiful as one could possibly want! 

Courtesy of architectural firm Creo-B Designs, based in Klerksdorp, this visually pleasing house actually used to be an old Tudor-style cottage before it was revamped into the modern abode it is today.

Shall we take a look?

A backyard beauty

What a visually pleasing back yard, so full of potential!

That vast, L-shaped terrace looks just perfect for a few loungers and/or an outdoor dining-room set to keep the social vibe alive and kicking. And on the left we see a perfect little layout for even more garden touches, like potters, flowers, a water feature and perhaps a bench or two. 

Notice the delightful style of the house’s structure, with pitched roofs, white-framed doors and windows, a garden pergola and more all adding to its charming aesthetics.

Perfect for everyone

And what do we have further down the back yard? A lush lawn, a prime swimming pool and a not-too dense selection of trees, it would seem, making this back yard the ideal spot for entertaining both young and old!

But how does the front side of this house compare to the rear?

The front side

Quite well, it would seem! Also enjoying a charming and clean look, the front side of the façade looks just as picture perfect as the rear side. 

Don’t you agree that there’s something regal about that brick-clad footpath that leads towards the front door; making any guest feel ultra welcome as they stroll towards the main entrance, with miniature plants and shrubs delicately framing the sides? 

Whether it's an extension, a full-on renovation or just some spruce-ups at home you're seeking, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.

Equal lushness

And it would seem that the same open spaciousness that is enjoyed at the back yard gets repeated in the front – a rather unique touch, seeing as most homes prefer to have their front façades (and yards) rather closed-up and appear smaller. 

From this angle we also get a prime view of just how elongated this house really is!

The garden touches

Before we close off this tour, we’d like to point out the delicate garden touches that sprout forth everywhere, both at the front and back of the house.

Trees, shrubs, bedding plants, flowers, potters – they are all scattered about the property, beautifully enhancing not only the location’s freshness levels, but also adding to the house’s visual appeal.

See what a major difference a few plants and flowers can make? 

For some fresh outdoor inspiration, check out these 14 amazing South African gardens and patios.

13 South African bedroom designs
We love it, but can’t speak for everyone. Tell us what you think of this house and its yards.

Discover home inspiration!

