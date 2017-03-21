Your browser is out-of-date.

Terrace and patio renovation ideas

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
REMODELACIÓN AJUCHITLÁN, Loyola Arquitectos Loyola Arquitectos Patios
A terrace is an amazing way to extend your home with fresh air and sunshine in mind. But, that doesn't mean your patio upgrade needs to be an expensive affair. In this homify feature, we look at 24 amazing terraces that will add sleek style to your home decor, whether it be to recreate that romantic ambiance or even as a perfect spot for entertainment, our team of professionals included some awesome ideas to suit any space, large or petite. Interested? Well, continue reading for inspiration!

1. With a bar

Quintal Vila Madalena, Empório Brasil Marcenaria Empório Brasil Marcenaria Patios Solid Wood
Include a fantastic bar in your terrace for that always social ready living space. This one has been decorated in light wood with a rustic feel and gorgeous illumination highlighting the decor, the wooden countertop and high chairs adds to the authentic design.

2. Roof your terrace

REMODELACIÓN AJUCHITLÁN, Loyola Arquitectos Loyola Arquitectos Patios
A roof allows your terrace to be usable regardless of the weather. So, even if your garden is small and simple, it will protect you from the rain and even extreme sunshine.

3. Invest in an umbrella

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Patios
Utilise your corner terrace and incorporate some accessories for an effective layout, an umbrella is an affordable alternative to a fixed roof.

Choapan Decor by Erika Winters®Design, Erika Winters® Design Erika Winters® Design Patios
Grill it up with a portable rotisserie and you will always have a delicious meal.

4. Lattice separation

Casa MT, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Patios
Enhance privacy with lattice design and separate your terrace from the garden too.

5. The extractor

AREA DE ASADOR MONTERREY, BTA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCION BTA DISEÑO Y CONSTRUCCION Patios Wood White
A natural wooden pergola with a modern extractor will ensure that your terrace is just as equipped as your kitchen.

6. Some colour

casa Bambu, arketipo-taller de arquitectura arketipo-taller de arquitectura Patios
Add colour to your terrace with a vibrant umbrella. Your braai area will always be the centre of attention especially when paired with gorgeous greenery.

7. Wooden elements

CASA PAROTA, LUIS GRACIA ARQUITECTURA + DISEÑO LUIS GRACIA ARQUITECTURA + DISEÑO Patios Ceramic Grey
Incorporate a rustic wooden table and benches for a beautiful terrace.

8. Well planned space

PLANTA BAJA Y JARDÍN, Superficie Actual Superficie Actual Patios Wood Beige
A small terrace doesn't need to be untidy, it just requires some time and effort to incorporate an elegant colour scheme and ideal design that works for the space.

9. Retractable roof

homify Patios
A retractable roof will make matters a lot easier when you need to be shielded from the sun, versus whether you want to be shielded. Open it up at dusk and admire the starry night sky. 

10. Eclectic and cheerful

proyecto residencial "SR01" , PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Patios
Incorporate a variety of objects, colours and styles to create a unique design that is cheerful and interesting. 

11. Tropical element

Terrazas, Nomada Design Studio Nomada Design Studio Patios
A terrace can work as a secondary dining area too, but you may want to consider a theme such as an Asian element or something from the tropics enhancing comfortable ambiance.

Terrazas, Nomada Design Studio Nomada Design Studio Patios
A practical sofa will ensure that you have more than enough seating space for the patio.

12. Bar and table

homify Industrial style garden
Create a cosy zone and include a bar area for that space which is the hive of social activity. This decor is filled with a variety of colours and textures for that modern take on old-fashion design.

13. Keep it formal

homify Patios
There's nothing more sleek and sophisticated than a terrace decorated in grey leather and durable wood.

14. Perfect pallets

Remodelación y Ampliación de Casa MR2 en Valdivia por NidoSur Arquitectos, NidoSur Arquitectos - Valdivia NidoSur Arquitectos - Valdivia Patios Wood Wood effect
Recycle wooden pallets to create unique pieces of furniture that are stylish and original. 

15. Extension of the interior

Elegante casa em condomínio, Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Patios
Add a simple roof and extend that living room into the garden without impacting on your interior, while you're at it, look at including a bar and grill area.

16. Gourmet kitchen

Cobertura Jardim Oceânico, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Patios
A gourmet kitchen with all the frills could be the best way to celebrate and even enhance your foodie lifestyle, think about incorporating a bar, grill and seating area for those divine dinner parties.

17. A pictured design

SS, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Patios
This light loving and functional terrace idea includes everything from simple seating to gorgeous greenery for a striking outdoor space that still receives fresh air and sunshine.

18. Brick barbecue

CRR | Varanda, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Patios
The eternally rustic brick barbecue is essential for a family who love to braai. Throw anything on the grill from leg chops to chicken and even pizza, your guests will never want to leave.

19. Wooden ceiling and concrete furniture

Quichos , OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS OBRAA QUINCHOS Y TERRAZAS Patios
Paint concrete furniture in white and include wooden furniture for that simple polished design, you cannot go wrong with sturdy yet colourful metal stools either.

20. Mosaic tiles

homify Patios
The turquoise hue of the mosaic tiles along with the wooden table and pergola has a simple seaside inspired decor. Fresh, natural… sensational!

​ 21. Brick, granite and wood

CASA DAS PRIMAVERAS, BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA Patios
A spacious terrace takes advantage of space, including gourmet essentials such as a brick oven and dining area. You will feel at ease in your pretty patio.

22. Dominating grill

Дом-баня 130 м2 г. Москва, студия Design3F студия Design3F Patios
If you don't to spend too much money on your terrace, but would like to splurge on one focal piece, then a statement making grill could be the solution to your large family feeding issues.

23. Cheerful colors

Área de lazer, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Patios
So space is a problem, but you still like the idea of quirky features, than consider a vibrant tone for your terrace and bring it to life. Green is eye-catching, and when paired with wood and white the effect is a stunning shabby chic.

24. Terraced balcony

APARTAMENTO DECORADO THE GATE GUARULHOS 2 DORMITÓRIOS, Pricila Dalzochio Arquitetura e Interiores Pricila Dalzochio Arquitetura e Interiores Patios Blue
Just because you live in an apartment, doesn't mean you shouldn't consider enhancing the layout too. This brilliant balcony makeover is attractive and cosy, making it the perfect addition to a home renovation. How about these Smart ideas for the garden and patio?

Which terrace do you admire most?

