Terrace and patio renovation ideas

A terrace is an amazing way to extend your home with fresh air and sunshine in mind. But, that doesn't mean your patio upgrade needs to be an expensive affair. In this homify feature, we look at 24 amazing terraces that will add sleek style to your home decor, whether it be to recreate that romantic ambiance or even as a perfect spot for entertainment, our team of professionals included some awesome ideas to suit any space, large or petite. Interested? Well, continue reading for inspiration!
Include a fantastic bar in your terrace for that always social ready living space. This one has been decorated in light wood with a rustic feel and gorgeous illumination highlighting the decor, the wooden countertop and high chairs adds to the authentic design.
A roof allows your terrace to be usable regardless of the weather. So, even if your garden is small and simple, it will protect you from the rain and even extreme sunshine.
Utilise your corner terrace and incorporate some accessories for an effective layout, an umbrella is an affordable alternative to a fixed roof.
Grill it up with a portable rotisserie and you will always have a delicious meal.
Enhance privacy with lattice design and separate your terrace from the garden too.
A natural wooden pergola with a modern extractor will ensure that your terrace is just as equipped as your kitchen.
Add colour to your terrace with a vibrant umbrella. Your braai area will always be the centre of attention especially when paired with gorgeous greenery.
Incorporate a rustic wooden table and benches for a beautiful terrace.
A small terrace doesn't need to be untidy, it just requires some time and effort to incorporate an elegant colour scheme and ideal design that works for the space.
A retractable roof will make matters a lot easier when you need to be shielded from the sun, versus whether you want to be shielded. Open it up at dusk and admire the starry night sky.
Incorporate a variety of objects, colours and styles to create a unique design that is cheerful and interesting.
A terrace can work as a secondary dining area too, but you may want to consider a theme such as an Asian element or something from the tropics enhancing comfortable ambiance.
A practical sofa will ensure that you have more than enough seating space for the patio.
Create a cosy zone and include a bar area for that space which is the hive of social activity. This decor is filled with a variety of colours and textures for that modern take on old-fashion design.
There's nothing more sleek and sophisticated than a terrace decorated in grey leather and durable wood.
Recycle wooden pallets to create unique pieces of furniture that are stylish and original.
Add a simple roof and extend that living room into the garden without impacting on your interior, while you're at it, look at including a bar and grill area.
A gourmet kitchen with all the frills could be the best way to celebrate and even enhance your foodie lifestyle, think about incorporating a bar, grill and seating area for those divine dinner parties.
This light loving and functional terrace idea includes everything from simple seating to gorgeous greenery for a striking outdoor space that still receives fresh air and sunshine.
The eternally rustic brick barbecue is essential for a family who love to braai. Throw anything on the grill from leg chops to chicken and even pizza, your guests will never want to leave.
Paint concrete furniture in white and include wooden furniture for that simple polished design, you cannot go wrong with sturdy yet colourful metal stools either.
The turquoise hue of the mosaic tiles along with the wooden table and pergola has a simple seaside inspired decor. Fresh, natural… sensational!
A spacious terrace takes advantage of space, including gourmet essentials such as a brick oven and dining area. You will feel at ease in your pretty patio.
If you don't to spend too much money on your terrace, but would like to splurge on one focal piece, then a statement making grill could be the solution to your large family feeding issues.
So space is a problem, but you still like the idea of quirky features, than consider a vibrant tone for your terrace and bring it to life. Green is eye-catching, and when paired with wood and white the effect is a stunning shabby chic.
Just because you live in an apartment, doesn't mean you shouldn't consider enhancing the layout too. This brilliant balcony makeover is attractive and cosy, making it the perfect addition to a home renovation. How about these Smart ideas for the garden and patio?