The simple and beautiful family home

In a lot of houses that we view here on homify, we discover that very little attention usually goes towards styling up a terrace. Sure, sometimes it has a potted plant with a sofa or two, and other times the homeowners (or designers) might even have treated it to an extra side table with a lamp – but how often do those terrace seem warm, charming and inviting?
Today’s homify 360° is a rather refreshing change, for it treats us to not only a most marvellous house with some modern appeal, but also a striking terrace which puts a lot of others to shame.
How so? Because it was designed with both functionality and beauty in mind, and it’s clear from its layout (and amenities) that it gets a lot of action from the homeowners and their socialising friends.
See for yourself…
At the front, we can see that the house presents a very closed look, although nobody can deny the striking combination of materials like wood, brick and concrete.
With a strong linear design, this front façade looks like a picture-perfect combination of various cubes and rectangles stacked on top of each other.
Kudos to the designers for including a bit of green softness via the plants and shrubs, which go a long way in freshening up the front entrance.
Need that expert interior (or exterior) look? Check out our range of professionals.
Simply amazing! This covered terrace flaunts quite the royal look thanks to its spaciousness and stunning materials.
See how it forms the perfect spot in-between the fresh outdoors on the left (where we can catch a glimpse of a wooden deck and a swimming pool) and the interiors on the right (which seems to be the kitchen and dining area).
The key factor that informs us this covered space is, in fact, part of the outside? Those humongous glass sliding doors which separate this space (although shaded by a delicious-looking wooden ceiling) from the indoor culinary zone.
As you’ve undoubtedly noticed, that stunning terrace is not just a simple empty space with a stone-clad floor; it presents quite the combination of touches to ensure it becomes a social hot-spot for this family home.
Case in point: this exterior kitchen with all the required amenities to ensure a good time, like a bar counter, stools, braai area, fridges and adequate countertop/storage space.
At a quick glance, it’s almost as if we’re seeing a stylish kitchen mirroring itself. Then, upon closer look, we can see it’s the terrace (i.e. outside kitchen) right next to the indoor kitchen, with both spaces sharing a style and layout which is strikingly similar (even down to the remarkable tile patterns on the islands’ front surfaces).
Another clever touch which further blurs the lines between this house’s indoor- and outdoor socialising spots.
But what do the other sides of this exterior terrace and indoor kitchen look like?
The one enjoys an informal lounging area with a wall-mounted TV, while the other treats the inhabitants to a second informal lounging area without a television, yet which offers more seating opportunities.
Notice how the two spaces link up again with their nearly-identical looks in styles, colours, patterns, materials, etc.
Remember what we said earlier about the terrace leading to a pool outdoors? Indeed, from this point of view, we can get a beautiful glimpse of the wooden deck and cooling-off spot, as well as the yard’s green lushness.
Perhaps the ideal spot for the kids to enjoy themselves while the adults get their chit-chat on inside?
Of course we just couldn’t conclude this tour without checking out the pool – and what a view! Those tiled surfaces in a deep blue inject so much pattern and character into the space; a rather refreshing change from the usual pools which opt for a clean and subtle flooring surface.
A stylish and modern house which is ready for some high-class socialising, no doubt thanks to its glorious terrace!
Seeking some cooling-off inspiration? Check out these 8 pools that are perfect for South African homes.