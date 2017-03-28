The simple and beautiful family home

In a lot of houses that we view here on homify, we discover that very little attention usually goes towards styling up a terrace. Sure, sometimes it has a potted plant with a sofa or two, and other times the homeowners (or designers) might even have treated it to an extra side table with a lamp – but how often do those terrace seem warm, charming and inviting?

Today’s homify 360° is a rather refreshing change, for it treats us to not only a most marvellous house with some modern appeal, but also a striking terrace which puts a lot of others to shame.

How so? Because it was designed with both functionality and beauty in mind, and it’s clear from its layout (and amenities) that it gets a lot of action from the homeowners and their socialising friends.

See for yourself…