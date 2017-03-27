​A prefabricated house for less than R400,000

All right, so you are probably shaking your head and telling yourself that there is no way today’s homify 360° discovery could come in under R400,000 as that is just not how prefab housing prices work – but it did. Of course the price does not cover the plot of land, but only the physical residential structure. But regardless, this charming abode (which gives one a clear idea about prefab houses prices in South Africa) is still a steal!

Designed by Turkish home-builder company Tuna Prefabrik, the idea behind this prefab structure (also called a modular home) was to offer maximum space and functionality for minimal cost, which was achieved by clever techniques and creative thinking.

Let’s have a look!