​A Johannesburg dream house

Ever wondered what type of structure you would design for yourself if you were a professional architect? What materials you would use for the external façade, how many rooms you would include, and what the layout of the front- and back gardens would look like? Suffice it to say, you would be living in your very own dream home, right?
Well, today on homify 360° we take a look at a Johannesburg-based architect’s very own home which spans an impressive 350m². This beauty is sleek, modern, spacious, stylish, has a firm link with the lush outdoors, and looks to provide a very comfortable lifestyle.
Wanna see?
Quite the impressive look in terms of both style and size, wouldn’t you say? Making use of varying materials to produce an eye-catching contrast (patterned brick against clean-white concrete), the double-storey house promises an open and spacious layout from the outside.
And of course we can’t overlook the pristinely manicured garden, which adds the perfect prettifying touch to the modern structure.
Inside, we immediately check out the heart of the home, which seems to share its open-plan layout with an informal-style living area.
Earthy hues adorn the culinary space, resulting in a warm and charming look to offset with the lush greens of the outside garden, as well as the textiles visible from the living room sofa.
Notice the herringbone-patterned wooden floor, doing a remarkable job of luring us outside towards the fresh garden space, yet also enticing us to return indoors to discover more.
It’s clear that this house commits to a visual relationship with the outside spaces – how amazing is this open corner view of the garden, allowing the inhabitant(s) to enjoy a fresh ambience while being safely shaded indoors?
A lot of the house’s interior rooms flaunt double-volume heights, re-affirming the structure’s spaciousness. Here, from the top floor, we get a sublime view of the downstairs TV lounge, which also shares its space with a dining area.
Notice how the earthy toned colour palette continues to adorn the furniture and décor items.
Upstairs, we sneak a peek at one of the house’s private areas – the bathroom. And even here the indoors seem to open up beautifully to the outside. Case in point: the glass door which allows a fresh batch of sunshine to stream inside and light/warm up the bathroom, particularly that timber-clad focal wall.
We especially love this unique touch: an open corner shower, which allows the user to feel as if they are showering outside (along with garden views and fresh air).
Fortunately, the privacy factor is maintained by the high balcony wall, as well as the lush garden surrounding the house to keep nosey neighbours at bay.
We end our tour with a unique spot that not many people would think to include in their dream homes: a roof garden with a timber deck, beautifully displayed on one of the top-floor balconies.
This little space provides the same freshness and relaxation as the bottom-floor garden, albeit with higher (and perhaps better) views.
A dream home with a firm love for the fresh outdoors, indeed!
