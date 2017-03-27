​A Johannesburg dream house

Ever wondered what type of structure you would design for yourself if you were a professional architect? What materials you would use for the external façade, how many rooms you would include, and what the layout of the front- and back gardens would look like? Suffice it to say, you would be living in your very own dream home, right?

Well, today on homify 360° we take a look at a Johannesburg-based architect’s very own home which spans an impressive 350m². This beauty is sleek, modern, spacious, stylish, has a firm link with the lush outdoors, and looks to provide a very comfortable lifestyle.

Wanna see?