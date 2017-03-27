Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​A Johannesburg dream house

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
ARCHITECT'S OWN HOUSE, Human Voice Architects Human Voice Architects Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Ever wondered what type of structure you would design for yourself if you were a professional architect? What materials you would use for the external façade, how many rooms you would include, and what the layout of the front- and back gardens would look like? Suffice it to say, you would be living in your very own dream home, right?

Well, today on homify 360° we take a look at a Johannesburg-based architect’s very own home which spans an impressive 350m². This beauty is sleek, modern, spacious, stylish, has a firm link with the lush outdoors, and looks to provide a very comfortable lifestyle.

Wanna see?

A view from the garden

from the garden Boma Human Voice Architects Modern houses garden,exterior,veranda,boma,logs,firepit,roof,brick,feature,walls,open,corner
Human Voice Architects

from the garden Boma

Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects

Quite the impressive look in terms of both style and size, wouldn’t you say? Making use of varying materials to produce an eye-catching contrast (patterned brick against clean-white concrete), the double-storey house promises an open and spacious layout from the outside.

And of course we can’t overlook the pristinely manicured garden, which adds the perfect prettifying touch to the modern structure.

The kitchen

credenza-style island Human Voice Architects Modern kitchen kitchen,island,lighting,open space kitchen,couch,pendant
Human Voice Architects

credenza-style island

Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects

Inside, we immediately check out the heart of the home, which seems to share its open-plan layout with an informal-style living area. 

Earthy hues adorn the culinary space, resulting in a warm and charming look to offset with the lush greens of the outside garden, as well as the textiles visible from the living room sofa.

Notice the herringbone-patterned wooden floor, doing a remarkable job of luring us outside towards the fresh garden space, yet also enticing us to return indoors to discover more.

An open view

open corner Human Voice Architects Modern living room furniture,corner,living,room,glass,doors,open,windows,garden,lawn
Human Voice Architects

open corner

Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects

It’s clear that this house commits to a visual relationship with the outside spaces – how amazing is this open corner view of the garden, allowing the inhabitant(s) to enjoy a fresh ambience while being safely shaded indoors?

High style

double-volume and tv lounge Human Voice Architects Modern dining room dining,chair,table,coffee,couch,herringbone,floor,planks,timber,wooden,double-volume
Human Voice Architects

double-volume and tv lounge

Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects

A lot of the house’s interior rooms flaunt double-volume heights, re-affirming the structure’s spaciousness. Here, from the top floor, we get a sublime view of the downstairs TV lounge, which also shares its space with a dining area. 

Notice how the earthy toned colour palette continues to adorn the furniture and décor items.

The bathroom

morning light with outdoor shower Human Voice Architects Modern bathroom outdoor shower,vanities,vanity,timber cladding,bathroom,white,mirror,glass
Human Voice Architects

morning light with outdoor shower

Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects

Upstairs, we sneak a peek at one of the house’s private areas – the bathroom. And even here the indoors seem to open up beautifully to the outside. Case in point: the glass door which allows a fresh batch of sunshine to stream inside and light/warm up the bathroom, particularly that timber-clad focal wall.

An (almost) al fresco treat

open-plan corner shower Human Voice Architects Modern bathroom mosaics,shower,balcony,bathroom,white,corner,window,glass,wood
Human Voice Architects

open-plan corner shower

Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects

We especially love this unique touch: an open corner shower, which allows the user to feel as if they are showering outside (along with garden views and fresh air).

Fortunately, the privacy factor is maintained by the high balcony wall, as well as the lush garden surrounding the house to keep nosey neighbours at bay.

The roof garden

roof garden with timber deck Human Voice Architects Patios timber,wooden,deck,roof,garden,steel,handrail,floating,veranda,terrace
Human Voice Architects

roof garden with timber deck

Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects

We end our tour with a unique spot that not many people would think to include in their dream homes: a roof garden with a timber deck, beautifully displayed on one of the top-floor balconies.

This little space provides the same freshness and relaxation as the bottom-floor garden, albeit with higher (and perhaps better) views. 

A dream home with a firm love for the fresh outdoors, indeed! 

Let’s keep it local by checking out: The beautiful Pretoria property in Waterkloof.

11 easy ways to clean everything in your home
The perfect space, or not really your style? What do you think about this house?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks