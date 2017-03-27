Balcony and patio ideas from South African homes

Have you thought about your perfect South African home, a place to relax and unwind with a comfortable environment and elegant surroundings? Your must-haves? Well, in this homify feature we look at all things patio and balcony related, adding chic style to that space of your home that communes with nature.

Our team of professionals included 13 fantastic and eye catching patio and balcony inspirations, whether you live in a rural location or a high rise city apartment, your outdoor area can be fresh, colourful and attractive too. Let's take a look for some sensational tips and tricks.