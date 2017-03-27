Your browser is out-of-date.

Balcony and patio ideas from South African homes

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Hove Road , Make Architects + Interior Studio Make Architects + Interior Studio Patios
Loading admin actions …

Have you thought about your perfect South African home, a place to relax and unwind with a comfortable environment and elegant surroundings? Your must-haves? Well, in this homify feature we look at all things patio and balcony related, adding chic style to that space of your home that communes with nature. 

Our team of professionals included 13 fantastic and eye catching patio and balcony inspirations, whether you live in a rural location or a high rise city apartment, your outdoor area can be fresh, colourful and attractive too. Let's take a look for some sensational tips and tricks.

1. Cosy comforts

Patio Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Patios
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Patio

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Enjoy a simple summer afternoon in the sunshine on your patio, or use your indoor fireplace and cosy up with a good book.

2. Shaded space

Patio homify Patios
homify

Patio

homify
homify
homify

If you have a small garden, then you may want to add a simple covering for shade and shelter from the elements.

3. Quaint exterior

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

How about incorporating some wicker furniture and soft accent colours for a cute and quaint balcony?

4. Under the cover

Pizza Pavillion Edge Design Studio Architects Patios
Edge Design Studio Architects

Pizza Pavillion

Edge Design Studio Architects
Edge Design Studio Architects
Edge Design Studio Architects

A wooden pergola will enhance that tropical island theme in your backyard, summer will never end for you and your family.

5. Dining area

New House for Developer, Human Voice Architects Human Voice Architects Patios outdoor eating
Human Voice Architects

New House for Developer

Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects
Human Voice Architects

Al fresco dining will make your next dinner party and awesome attraction! Now just think about ways to enhance your panoramic views.

6. Keep it simple

Estate living, House of Decor House of Decor Patios
House of Decor

Estate living

House of Decor
House of Decor
House of Decor

Accent colours, striped sofas, lovely illumination and light wooden furniture can instantly upgrade a dull and dreary terrace.

7. At dusk

Costa Brava, Make Architects + Interior Studio Make Architects + Interior Studio Patios
Make Architects + Interior Studio

Costa Brava

Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio

The patio area doesn't only need to be used throughout the day, consider planning your next holiday party outside and take advantage of the moon and stars.

8. The full package

Hove Road , Make Architects + Interior Studio Make Architects + Interior Studio Patios
Make Architects + Interior Studio

Hove Road

Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio

A patio area with an indoor grill, full kitchen, dining area and gorgeous decor is the ultimate dream. This one is sleek and sophisticated, its spacious layout is great for a large and loud family.

9. Neutral shades

Riverclub Estate CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd Patios
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

Riverclub Estate

CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd

You cannot go wrong with decorating your patio or balcony in neutral shade, but a patterned accent scatter cushion is simply chic too.

10. Wooden decor

Construcción de una terraza, Vicente Galve Studio Vicente Galve Studio Patios
Vicente Galve Studio

Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio
Vicente Galve Studio

Wooden furniture is great for a rustic decor and can add some character to a modern patio design too. This option includes a wooden deck, simple dining area and even an elegant pergola.

11. From the rooftop

Cliff Dwelling, Specht Architects Specht Architects Patios
Specht Architects

Cliff Dwelling

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

If you have access to the rooftop of your building, then this would be the quintessential spot for a romantic evening for two. Make use of your space and include a gorgeous garden.

12. City sights

Terrace view Temza design and build Windows & doors Windows
Temza design and build

Terrace view

Temza design and build
Temza design and build
Temza design and build

A balcony can be decorated with weather resistant seating and a wonderful wooden deck, keeping the city noise outside or bringing in the fresh air as needed.

13. Striking seating

SUÍTE DO EXECUTIVO CASA COR 2013, BC Arquitetos BC Arquitetos Patios
BC Arquitetos

BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos

Do you have a favourite patio or balcony?

