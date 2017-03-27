Balcony and patio ideas from South African homes

Have you thought about your perfect South African home, a place to relax and unwind with a comfortable environment and elegant surroundings? Your must-haves? Well, in this homify feature we look at all things patio and balcony related, adding chic style to that space of your home that communes with nature.
Our team of professionals included 13 fantastic and eye catching patio and balcony inspirations, whether you live in a rural location or a high rise city apartment, your outdoor area can be fresh, colourful and attractive too. Let's take a look for some sensational tips and tricks.
Enjoy a simple summer afternoon in the sunshine on your patio, or use your indoor fireplace and cosy up with a good book.
If you have a small garden, then you may want to add a simple covering for shade and shelter from the elements.
How about incorporating some wicker furniture and soft accent colours for a cute and quaint balcony?
A wooden pergola will enhance that tropical island theme in your backyard, summer will never end for you and your family.
Al fresco dining will make your next dinner party and awesome attraction! Now just think about ways to enhance your panoramic views.
Accent colours, striped sofas, lovely illumination and light wooden furniture can instantly upgrade a dull and dreary terrace.
The patio area doesn't only need to be used throughout the day, consider planning your next holiday party outside and take advantage of the moon and stars.
A patio area with an indoor grill, full kitchen, dining area and gorgeous decor is the ultimate dream. This one is sleek and sophisticated, its spacious layout is great for a large and loud family.
You cannot go wrong with decorating your patio or balcony in neutral shade, but a patterned accent scatter cushion is simply chic too.
Wooden furniture is great for a rustic decor and can add some character to a modern patio design too. This option includes a wooden deck, simple dining area and even an elegant pergola.
If you have access to the rooftop of your building, then this would be the quintessential spot for a romantic evening for two. Make use of your space and include a gorgeous garden.
A balcony can be decorated with weather resistant seating and a wonderful wooden deck, keeping the city noise outside or bringing in the fresh air as needed.
A balcony can be decorated with weather resistant seating and a wonderful wooden deck, keeping the city noise outside or bringing in the fresh air as needed.