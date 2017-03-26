11 pictures of living rooms to inspire you!

A living room is a place to relax and unwind after a long day at work, whether it means spending quality family time together, catching up on your favourite movies or series or simply reading a book, your living room needs to exude your personality, while being comfortable and cosy too.

In this homify feature, we look at 11 South African living rooms that are filled with character, but also eye-catching, elegant spaces that modern homeowners can enjoy. Let's be inspired by these fantastic and attractive living spaces that our team of interior designers compiled, taking into consideration current trends, materials, textures and accents.