11 pictures of living rooms to inspire you!

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio
A living room is a place to relax and unwind after a long day at work, whether it means spending quality family time together, catching up on your favourite movies or series or simply reading a book, your living room needs to exude your personality, while being comfortable and cosy too. 

In this homify feature, we look at 11 South African living rooms that are filled with character, but also eye-catching, elegant spaces that modern homeowners can enjoy. Let's be inspired by these fantastic and attractive living spaces that our team of interior designers compiled, taking into consideration current trends, materials, textures and accents.

1. Minimalist

Lounge
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Lounge

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

A neutral colour scheme of beige sofa and wooden tables has a contemporary flair when paired with pastel shades, while the white walls maintains a minimalist decor that creates a cosy atmosphere, especially in a living room.

2. Focal wall

House B Jozi, Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

House B Jozi

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

A violet shade for your focal wall has a striking effect, especially when paired with a variety of dynamic patterns and neutral accents.

3. Some accessories

Living Room
Tru Interiors

Living Room

Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

Monochrome photographs can be just the shabby chic appeal to make your living room the perfect reflection of your vintage-loving personality. The off-white sofa and glass coffee tables enhances this decor.

4. With a view

La Lucia, ARRCC
ARRCC

La Lucia

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

South African homes often incorporate the stunning landscape into the decor, and this breathtaking sight will leave your guests breathless. The rest of the neutral decor has a seaside theme that fits the view perfectly!

5. Wooden panels

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Atlantic Drive

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

As mentioned before, South African homes are filled with dramatic panoramic views, the living room decor featured here is understated, allowing the exterior to be the main attraction.

6. Wooden furniture

Apartamento 601, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design

Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

There's no other material that has both a rustic and modern identity. From the flooring to the furniture this living room has a strong and elegant ambiance.

7. TV view

ДОМ В ПОСЕЛКЕ ПОЛИВАНОВО, ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

The placement of the TV is just as important as the layout of the comfortable blue sofas in a living room.

8. Open plan

Cambio Sena por Mediterráneo, Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

Modern homes seem to be including open plan living, dining and kitchens in one area as the space gets smaller. The layout of this open plan design is simply stunning.

9. From above

Casa Sorteo Tec No.191, ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN
ARQUIPLAN

The cream L-shaped sofa, striking mural and wooden accents all blend elegantly with each other for a lovely living space.

10. Industrial splendour

Showroom, The Blue House
The Blue House

The Blue House
The Blue House
The Blue House

Perhaps you prefer an eclectic or industrial decor with exposed brick walls, high ceilings and brilliant illumination taking centre stage.

11. Luxury

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

The final living room we visit is filled with neutral decor, natural light and chic textures. How's that for luxury? Have a look at these 13 small living rooms with good TV placement ideas

A Johannesburg home renovation
Which living room are you recreating in your home?

