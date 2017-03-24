A Cape Town home renovation

Today, we are going to travel to the local city of Cape Town, where we will explore a home renovation every step of the way!
This Victorian-style home renovation saw a full home repair and make-over to an old apartment in Three Anchor Bay.
Pioneered by the very talented interior designers Trait Decor, today we will explore a full-on kitchen renovation as well as the installation of brand new cooking appliances and accessories. We will also see the worn out timber floor refurbished!
In the bathroom, we will explore every step of the face lift, where the rotten piping had to be replaced.
What is most striking about this project, however, is how the traditional Victorian style remains after the reno, yet it gains a slightly modern twist.
See if you can spot the decorative floor tiles and the repairs on the windows and walls!
The designers have said,
This was a great restoration job and the challenges that old buildings pose was a good learning curve.
Shall we take a closer look?
First things first, we come across the bathroom, where we can see what it looked like before the renovation, during the renovation and after the renovation.
In the original design, we can see how boring and old-fashioned the space was with light yellowing floors and outdated features, including the tub and toilet. There was nothing soothing or tranquil about this space!
During construction, we can see just how much work and effort goes into a renovation! The whole space has been completely gutted, yet the designers have maintained the bare bones of the room.
Afterwards, we come across a modern yet classic environment. The trendy tiles inject charm and personality into this space while the crisp white modern wall tiles make for an appealing environment.
Don't you love the trendy lamp that drops down from the ceiling?
The kitchen renovation is just as impressive as the bathroom!
Prior to the designer's intervention, the cooking area was boring, dull and lifeless. The floors look scratched and damaged while the shelves are messy and crowded. This doesn't look very neat, warm appealing.
In the middle image, we can see how the space has been gutted once again, allowing the designers to start afresh. We can see the potential of the room from this angle, thanks to the natural light that flows in through the windows.
On the right hand side, we can see how wooden floors have been installed, creating a very warm and appealing environment while still allowing it to remain neutral and elegant. The natural light has been utilised, flowing through the windows and doors to create a beautiful environment.
If we look at the kitchen a little closer, we can see how a more minimalist look and feel has been achieved. The crowded shelves and surfaces littered with items are long gone.
Especially if you don't have a lot of space to work with, a more functional and minimalist style is the way to go. This keeps areas such as the cooking space clean and tidy, while making it appear that much more spacious.
Here we come across a little breakfast nook with two simple benches and a little table for enjoying a bowl of cereal, while the fresh breeze blows in through the window. The wooden floors make for a very warm and charming space.
Tip: Add a fresh vase of flowers, a little pot of herbs or a pot plant to your kitchen for a refreshing yet natural form of decor.
From this angle, we can clearly see how savvy and sophisticated yet understated the new and improved kitchen is. The wooden counter tops beautifully enhance the white cabinets and walls.
The designers have ensured there is plenty of storage space in the kitchen, allowing for all items and accessories to be organised and neatly arranged. Have a look at these 8 clever ways to improve storage in your kitchen for inspiration for your own home.
We can also truly see what an impact the natural light makes here, flowing in through the large glass windows. This is a natural way to really enhance an environment.
Have a look at these tips for bathing your home in natural light.
If we poke our heads back into the bathroom, we can see how every square inch has been completely utilised.
A cabinet behind the mirror stores personal items neatly away while a rail below the sink can be used to hang up towels. The bath even doubles up as a shower!
The white wall tiles contrast with the warmer colours of the wall towards the ceiling, creating a very serene and tranquil environment. This means that despite the size, this area makes for a very relaxing and peaceful environment.
If you've enjoyed exploring this Cape Town reno every step of the way, you'll love these 7 modern wooden kitchens you need to see before renovating yours!