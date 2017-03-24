A Cape Town home renovation

Today, we are going to travel to the local city of Cape Town, where we will explore a home renovation every step of the way!

This Victorian-style home renovation saw a full home repair and make-over to an old apartment in Three Anchor Bay.

Pioneered by the very talented interior designers Trait Decor, today we will explore a full-on kitchen renovation as well as the installation of brand new cooking appliances and accessories. We will also see the worn out timber floor refurbished!

In the bathroom, we will explore every step of the face lift, where the rotten piping had to be replaced.

What is most striking about this project, however, is how the traditional Victorian style remains after the reno, yet it gains a slightly modern twist.

See if you can spot the decorative floor tiles and the repairs on the windows and walls!

The designers have said, This was a great restoration job and the challenges that old buildings pose was a good learning curve.

Shall we take a closer look?