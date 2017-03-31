The prefab perfect for a South African family

At homify, we've often spoken about how beneficial prefab homes can be. There are so many advantages, including the fact that the construction time is far quicker than the traditional bricks and mortar homes and they are more cost-effective. They can also be designed according to your specifications and style, giving you so many options to choose from when it comes to architecture and design.

If you haven't looked into investing in a prefab home before, have a look at this article: Tips Before Buying a Prefab Home.

To prove to you just how fabulous a prefab home is, we are going to go on a tour of a prefab home in Taiwan today, designed by architects Judiyan.

We will see the home both outside and inside, proving that it's just as beautiful as any traditional home!

Shall we take a look?