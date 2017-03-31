The prefab perfect for a South African family

At homify, we've often spoken about how beneficial prefab homes can be. There are so many advantages, including the fact that the construction time is far quicker than the traditional bricks and mortar homes and they are more cost-effective. They can also be designed according to your specifications and style, giving you so many options to choose from when it comes to architecture and design.
To prove to you just how fabulous a prefab home is, we are going to go on a tour of a prefab home in Taiwan today, designed by architects Judiyan.
We will see the home both outside and inside, proving that it's just as beautiful as any traditional home!
Shall we take a look?
From the front of the house, we can see how striking the home is.
There can be a misconception that prefab homes are of less quality than traditional homes, but this project proves that this is simply not the case. The white facade and black finishes are edgy and modern, while the architectural structures is very impressive.
The designers have also used the space to their full advantage, designing a small front garden that contrasts flawlessly with the contemporary home. Do you see how you don't need a large garden to pack a punch?
If we head inside the home, we can see how the designers have integrated the interior space with the exterior space.
The living spaces flow out onto balcony and terrace areas, which extend the living area outwards. This makes the home feel that much bigger! It also allows the family to really enjoy the sunshine and fresh air. For a South African home, this is really important!
What's great about a balcony or terrace is that you can furnish it with tables, chairs, sun loungers or a lounge suite. This will create a multi-functional outdoor area that can be used for relaxing or socialising.
In this image, we can see how the designers have opted for white walls and floors, which reflect the natural light that flows into the home through the large glass windows and doors.
They've added texture and tone to the interior by opting for a stone wall, which holds the television. A stone wall can really enhance an environment, adding a rustic touch to it. Do you see how subtle yet effective it is?
Do you also see they've added a splash of red to the home in the form of decor accessories? This introduces a subtle touch of personality and charm without overwhelming it!
If we poke our heads into the bathroom, we can see how important it is to make the most of every square inch. The designers have positioned little shower in the corner as well as a storage unit under the sink. This creates a neat and minimalist space.
Your bathroom should soothe. Considering how much time you spend in it, you should feel relaxed and serene when ever you're taking a shower or brushing your teeth. This bathroom achieves exactly that. The counters are bare except for the most necessary and functional of items. The cabinet keeps personal items stored neatly out of sight.
Tip: Opt for patterned tiles in your bathroom for a unique and attractive design.
Finally, we get a chance to see how convenient this home truly is. It can be moved around as easily as 1, 2 or 3!
One of the greatest advantages of a prefab home is how easily it can be transported. You can literally put down roots anywhere!
