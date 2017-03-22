A spectacular facade says a lot about a house as well as the family that live in it. It also speaks volumes to guests!

Your entrance is incredibly important and should be synonymous with aesthetics as well as functionality. However, here at homify, we believe that if you have to see it to believe it, we will pull out all of the stops!

So if you are thinking about giving your home a little make-over or you want to make your entrance a little more exciting, then this article is for you. We will show you 8 modern ways to renovate your entrance so that it represents perfection and style. Every time you make your way through the entrance of your home, you should be blown away by how beautiful it is even if you see it every single day!

Explore these unique designs with us today and pick up some tips and tricks for your own entrances!