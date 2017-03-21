Bars for the braai area

We all love to enjoy a good braai in the company of friends and family, where we can celebrate a special occasion or just meet to catch up and share stories.

For those who enjoy exploring homify, you'll know how many thousands of designs there are for braais and grills. It can be difficult to know what type to choose! It also can be complicated to figure out what the layout of our braai area will be as well as how this space will work in harmony with the rest of the garden or home. We want to make the most of absolutely every square inch!

There is a really easy solution—a bar for the braai area. A bar can create a very social and interactive space, ensuring that the braai master never feels alone while he or she cooks the meat. It can also give this space an extra surface area for preparing food or just relaxing with a glass of wine or a cold beer.

In fact, today we have put together 11 designs of bars around braai's and outdoor kitchens that show they are the perfect tool for merging spaces. What's more is that each of these designs is cost-effective and can work with just about any style.

We invite you to explore these savvy and functional bars today and then contact a builder or designer immediately for help creating your very own braai bar in your very own home!