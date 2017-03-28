The Cape Town container home

South Africans are known for their innovation and daring, which is why it's no surprise that the country is home to some of the most stunning architecture on the planet. However, have you ever seen anything like THIS before?

The Square Elephant is a luxury home with a difference—it's made almost entirely of shipping containers! The architects and designers at Berman Kalil went above and beyond with this concept, and have turned what was once an item of pure functionality into a fully functioning home. Hidden away in the mountains outside Hermanus, it's off the grid but still has all of the fixtures and mod cons that a modern family needs.

Could you imagine living a container? When you see what's been done to this one, we can guarantee that your answer will be yes…