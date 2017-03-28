The Cape Town container home

South Africans are known for their innovation and daring, which is why it's no surprise that the country is home to some of the most stunning architecture on the planet. However, have you ever seen anything like THIS before?
The Square Elephant is a luxury home with a difference—it's made almost entirely of shipping containers! The architects and designers at Berman Kalil went above and beyond with this concept, and have turned what was once an item of pure functionality into a fully functioning home. Hidden away in the mountains outside Hermanus, it's off the grid but still has all of the fixtures and mod cons that a modern family needs.
Could you imagine living a container? When you see what's been done to this one, we can guarantee that your answer will be yes…
On approaching the home, it looks very definitely like something that once carried miscellaneous goods across the world. However, look closer and you'll see that a lot of changes have been made to make it into a livable space.
A bamboo deck wraps around half of the home, extending the living space and making room for outdoor furniture. A clever canopy shades the doors and decking, making sure that the summer sun never overwhelms the occupants.
The kitchen space is simple yet spacious, and has more than enough storage for all your catering needs. It's been painted in the palest shade of taupe, which sits well with the deep grey worktop and basic white cupboards.
Washing up doesn't have to be a chore in this home—just look at the view from that window! How could you ever complain about cleaning when you've got those rolling Cape Town hills to look out over?
OK, so space does get a little bit squeezed in this container, but the designers make the most of it! The bathroom is tiny yet practical, with enough space to fit a stylish toilet, sink, and shower.
The designers used an age-old trick to make this teeny space look bigger. By installing a wall-sized mirror right next to the window, the space looks double the size. Positioning it next to the window enables light to flow straight in and be bounced around, which brightens the bathroom and makes it look a little bigger. Try this trick at home—you'll be amazed!
The living and dining areas are cleverly merged thanks to a lack of obstructive interior walls. The furniture itself is dinky but well-chosen—we love the stripey upholstery on the corner sofa, and that black dining table is ideal for a romantic dinner for two.
The master bedroom (there are two in this house, would you believe) is low-key yet luxurious. Decked out like a trendy hotel, the main colour palette relies on neutral greys and whites to create a calming atmosphere. The only pops of colour allowed are those bold red pillows—great for creating a cosy and romantic atmosphere.
Living in a container might sound a bit hobo at first, but the reality is far more 'luxury' than 'layabout'!