12 South African pools

The most luxurious houses in South Africa all have one thing in common— a state of the art swimming pool.

A pool is a necessity during the long, hot braai season, and it can provide a warm place to relax in the garden when the temperatures start to drop. Installing a swimming pool in your garden is a decision that will continue to pay off throughout the seasons—and just imagine the look of envy on your neighbour's face when they see how beautiful your garden has become!

However, the best thing about swimming pools is that they don't have to cost the earth. Professionals across the country are skilled at designing pools of all shapes and sizes to suit any budget. All you have to do is name your price, and pick your favourite style…