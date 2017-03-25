12 South African pools

The most luxurious houses in South Africa all have one thing in common— a state of the art swimming pool.
A pool is a necessity during the long, hot braai season, and it can provide a warm place to relax in the garden when the temperatures start to drop. Installing a swimming pool in your garden is a decision that will continue to pay off throughout the seasons—and just imagine the look of envy on your neighbour's face when they see how beautiful your garden has become!
However, the best thing about swimming pools is that they don't have to cost the earth. Professionals across the country are skilled at designing pools of all shapes and sizes to suit any budget. All you have to do is name your price, and pick your favourite style…
This showy pool in Cape Town is both luxurious and minimal. White stone has been used to brighten up the enclosed space, and modern wicker furniture adds a 21st century element to this traditional colonial style home.
The long rectangular shape of this clear blue pool reflects the clean, geometric lines of the house that towers over it. The living space can be opened up to the outdoors thanks to subtle sliding glass doors, making it easy to jump up from the sofa and into the pool.
This tiny pool might not be big enough for a pool party, but it's a great place to relax and swim a couple of lengths after work. The garden as a whole really makes the most of the limited space—the pool, a clean grey terrace and well-kept grass create a serene and harmonic balance.
This pool fits itself to the contours of this stylish concrete mansion, and is perfectly complemented by the cool wooden decking that runs along the left hand side. Those views of Camps Bay aren't bad, either!
This stunning infinity pool seems to go on forever thanks to the bordering blue mosaic tiles that decorate its walls. The azure water is almost the same colour as the spotless sky above. If it weren't for that great big house, we'd have trouble telling where one ends and the other begins.
Camps Bay seems to be the home of superior swimming pools! This sharp home is given an extra edge thanks to the glittering pool in the garden, which is surrounded by innovative furniture that looks like polished pebbles.
Why make your garden more complicated than it needs to be? The perfect swimming pool needs warm water, space, and a comfortable terrace to recline on when you're all puffed out. Just add a sunny day and a braai, and you're good to go…
This swimming pool looks more like a moat! Laid out in front of the the terrace, it protects this modern Johannesburg castle while adding to its aesthetic value by reflecting the glowing lights around the garden.
Don't be limited by a lack of space! Pools can be slotted into even the smallest of gardens—just check out this tiny walled paradise as an example. Just remember to keep the space clear and uncluttered. White paint on the walls will make the garden look roomier, and try to avoid an excess of trailing greenery which will make the pool feel restricted and boxed in.
If exercise is your main priority, opt for a pool like this one. The slim shape runs in an l-shape around the house, leaving just enough room for you to practice lengths while not taking up too much space. Be economical and only choose the pool size you need.
Create a cosy garden haven by building the walls up high and making lighting a priority. This pool takes up at least 60% of the garden, but well-placed decking and seating spaces make it a fairytale-esque place to enjoy a swim and a late night al fresco dinner.
Finally, this spacious pool has everything a South African home owner needs; high walls for privacy and protection, cool blue waters to splash around in, soft grass for the kids to play on and a beautiful water feature that keeps the pool filtered and fresh! What's even better is that this swimming pool is so easy to achieve on a budget. Go on, spoil yourself—every South African home needs a pool, after all!
