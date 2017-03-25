Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 South African pools

Betti Hunter—homify Betti Hunter—homify
House Auriga, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

The most luxurious houses in South Africa all have one thing in common— a state of the art swimming pool. 

A pool is a necessity during the long, hot braai season, and it can provide a warm place to relax in the garden when the temperatures start to drop. Installing a swimming pool in your garden is a decision that will continue to pay off throughout the seasons—and just imagine the look of envy on your neighbour's face when they see how beautiful your garden has become!

However, the best thing about swimming pools is that they don't have to cost the earth. Professionals across the country are skilled at designing pools of all shapes and sizes to suit any budget. All you have to do is name your price, and pick your favourite style…

1. White-out

Pool area Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Pool Pool,outdoor furniture,umbrella,deck,sun loungers
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Pool area

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

This showy pool in Cape Town is both luxurious and minimal. White stone has been used to brighten up the enclosed space, and modern wicker furniture adds a 21st century element to this traditional colonial style home.

2. Reflective and rich

House Auriga, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern houses
Swart &amp; Associates Architects

House Auriga

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

The long rectangular shape of this clear blue pool reflects the clean, geometric lines of the house that towers over it. The living space can be opened up to the outdoors thanks to subtle sliding glass doors, making it easy to jump up from the sofa and into the pool.

3. Tiny but terrific

Bedfordview, Spiro Couyadis Architects Spiro Couyadis Architects Modern houses
Spiro Couyadis Architects

Bedfordview

Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects

This tiny pool might not be big enough for a pool party, but it's a great place to relax and swim a couple of lengths after work. The garden as a whole really makes the most of the limited space—the pool, a clean grey terrace and well-kept grass create a serene and harmonic balance.

4. Stylish and sophisticated

HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern houses
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

This pool fits itself to the contours of this stylish concrete mansion, and is perfectly complemented by the cool wooden decking that runs along the left hand side. Those views of Camps Bay aren't bad, either!

5. To infinity and beyond

Roca Llisa, ARRCC ARRCC Pool
ARRCC

Roca Llisa

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

This stunning infinity pool seems to go on forever thanks to the bordering blue mosaic tiles that decorate its walls. The azure water is almost the same colour as the spotless sky above. If it weren't for that great big house, we'd have trouble telling where one ends and the other begins.

6. Natural and sleek

Amara Bakoven Urban Landscape Solutions landscaping
Urban Landscape Solutions

Amara Bakoven

Urban Landscape Solutions
Urban Landscape Solutions
Urban Landscape Solutions

Camps Bay seems to be the home of superior swimming pools! This sharp home is given an extra edge thanks to the glittering pool in the garden, which is surrounded by innovative furniture that looks like polished pebbles.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Urban simplicity

House Grobler, De Zalze Winelands & Golf Estate (Stellenbosch) Reinier Brönn Architects & Associates Minimalist house
Reinier Brönn Architects &amp; Associates

House Grobler, De Zalze Winelands & Golf Estate (Stellenbosch)

Reinier Brönn Architects & Associates
Reinier Brönn Architects &amp; Associates
Reinier Brönn Architects & Associates

Why make your garden more complicated than it needs to be? The perfect swimming pool needs warm water, space, and a comfortable terrace to recline on when you're all puffed out. Just add a sunny day and a braai, and you're good to go…

8. Protective and pretty

AT WATER'S EDGE, Spiro Couyadis Architects Spiro Couyadis Architects Modern houses
Spiro Couyadis Architects

AT WATER'S EDGE

Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects

This swimming pool looks more like a moat! Laid out in front of the the terrace, it protects this modern Johannesburg castle while adding to its aesthetic value by reflecting the glowing lights around the garden.

9. Small and sweet

Reciclaje de un jardín con pileta descuidado, Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes & Jardines Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes & Jardines Pool
Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes &amp; Jardines

Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes & Jardines
Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes &amp; Jardines
Estudio Nicolas Pierry: Diseño en Arquitectura de Paisajes & Jardines

Don't be limited by a lack of space! Pools can be slotted into even the smallest of gardens—just check out this tiny walled paradise as an example. Just remember to keep the space clear and uncluttered. White paint on the walls will make the garden look roomier, and try to avoid an excess of trailing greenery which will make the pool feel restricted and boxed in.

10. Lithe and l-shaped

House Fyfe, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern houses
Swart &amp; Associates Architects

House Fyfe

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

If exercise is your main priority, opt for a pool like this one. The slim shape runs in an l-shape around the house, leaving just enough room for you to practice lengths while not taking up too much space. Be economical and only choose the pool size you need.

11. Boho beauty

La Casa de las Sirenas, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Pool
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos
Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos

Create a cosy garden haven by building the walls up high and making lighting a priority. This pool takes up at least 60% of the garden, but well-placed decking and seating spaces make it a fairytale-esque place to enjoy a swim and a late night al fresco dinner.

12. Mighty minimalism

Piscinas familiares, Piscinas Scualo Piscinas Scualo Pool
Piscinas Scualo

Piscinas Scualo
Piscinas Scualo
Piscinas Scualo

Finally, this spacious pool has everything a South African home owner needs; high walls for privacy and protection, cool blue waters to splash around in, soft grass for the kids to play on and a beautiful water feature that keeps the pool filtered and fresh! What's even better is that this swimming pool is so easy to achieve on a budget. Go on, spoil yourself—every South African home needs a pool, after all!

If you liked this article, you'll love: 7 ideas for cooking on the braai.

The perfect Stellenbosch home

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks