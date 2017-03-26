Your browser is out-of-date.

The ultra modern Cape Town home

Old Mutual
Cape Town is the gem of South African cities, with turquoise blue seas stretching across the peninsula, unbelievable mountain locations such as the iconic Table Mountain and Lion's Head and its rich history of colonialism, slavery and freedom. For these reasons, Cape Town is probably one of the top destinations for living in the country, no matter what drives you, there's always something to do in the Mother City, from visiting the local art hotspots or beach parties, to frequenting the bar scene. However, this homify 360 tour takes us to a sensational apartment in the city, where simple living, industrial elements and minimalist design take centre stage. Let's see what our architects have in store for us!

Beautiful bedroom

A minimalist style bedroom is trendy, tasteful and comfortable. The grey bed linen against an all-white wall ensures that the decor will be neat and tidy for years to come, while the simple bed lamps on either side are a great choice for night reading. The only striking colour included in this decor is the red chest of drawers, but it works well with the rest of the layout.

Kitchen design

Kitchen

Modern kitchens don't need a great deal of colour to look striking and attractive, the wooden counters and white cupboards of this space are a perfect choice. The layout is contemporary, with simple storage, red stools and spacious layout creating an eye-catching effect. From this perspective, we catch a glimpse of the upstairs bathroom too.

Open plan

Living Room

An open plan layout is fast becoming the design of choice, especially in smaller apartments and modern homes. The living room is comfortable and cosy with sophisticated monochrome furniture and wooden flooring adding to the decor.

Dining room

Dining

The oval dining table maximises seating, while maintaining a similar colour scheme seen in the living area, the space is decorated with a vibrant floral arrangement and sleek minimalist furniture free from extra objects and items.

Another angle

Dining

This perspective shows off the full decor, layout and design of the penthouse apartment. The high ceiling is synonymous with older buildings, while the dramatic lighting enhances a fantastic element of chic modernity into the detail. It's clear that this apartment is spacious and interesting in all corners.

Bathroom

Bathroom

The tour ends on a simpler note with a visit to the bathroom. The all-white design won't date with trendy fixtures incorporating modern detail, the space is drenched in illumination ensuring that it is comfortable and attractive too.

A traditional house with a modern interior
What did you think about this Cape Town apartment?

