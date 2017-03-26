The ultra modern Cape Town home

Cape Town is the gem of South African cities, with turquoise blue seas stretching across the peninsula, unbelievable mountain locations such as the iconic Table Mountain and Lion's Head and its rich history of colonialism, slavery and freedom. For these reasons, Cape Town is probably one of the top destinations for living in the country, no matter what drives you, there's always something to do in the Mother City, from visiting the local art hotspots or beach parties, to frequenting the bar scene. However, this homify 360 tour takes us to a sensational apartment in the city, where simple living, industrial elements and minimalist design take centre stage. Let's see what our architects have in store for us!