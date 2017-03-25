Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 South African gardens

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
HOUSE THREE, Greenacres Cape landscaping Greenacres Cape landscaping Rustic style garden
Loading admin actions …

A gorgeous garden means there’s always a space to enjoy the comfortable outdoors, cooling breeze and even sensational sunshine. The South African home often comes with a gorgeous view of the landscape, be it the seaside, rolling hills or even the magnificence of the mountains, which is why a garden makes your home even more usable, comfortable and cosy, regardless of the weather. 

Our 8 South African gardens are sure to help you create a space that is a lot more conducive to modern living. The team of landscapers at homify have carefully considered some top garden ideas to inspire you, let’s take a look!

1. Lawn and hedges

HOUSE ONE, Greenacres Cape landscaping Greenacres Cape landscaping Minimalist style garden
Greenacres Cape landscaping

HOUSE ONE

Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping

Greenery is a must-have in a garden and this lovely landscape is the perfect fit for a stylish modern living space. Be sure to incorporate some trees for shade and a picnic in the garden will be a weekly event.

2. Pathway escape

HOUSE ONE, Greenacres Cape landscaping Greenacres Cape landscaping Minimalist style garden
Greenacres Cape landscaping

HOUSE ONE

Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping

A pathway is another essential to your garden, this will ensure that your grass remains perfectly intact whatever the weather.

3. Pond

HOUSE 2, Greenacres Cape landscaping Greenacres Cape landscaping Minimalist style garden
Greenacres Cape landscaping

HOUSE 2

Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping

A beautiful pond is an awesome way to make your garden have an element of fantasy. Include a few rare koi fish for that Asian inspired design and your outdoor area will no doubt be attractive.

4. The mountain backdrop

HOUSE THREE, Greenacres Cape landscaping Greenacres Cape landscaping Rustic style garden
Greenacres Cape landscaping

HOUSE THREE

Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping

If you are lucky enough to enjoy panoramic views as part of your garden, then include a viewpoint into the layout for a sensational feature that evolves with the sunset. 

5. Cordoned

HOUSE THREE, Greenacres Cape landscaping Greenacres Cape landscaping Rustic style garden
Greenacres Cape landscaping

HOUSE THREE

Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping

A river on your property? Cordon it off with fencing and keep your personal babbling brook in perfect shape, be sure to test the water for any risks before drinking it though.

6. Water feature

WATERFEATURE, Greenacres Cape landscaping Greenacres Cape landscaping Minimalist style garden
Greenacres Cape landscaping

WATERFEATURE

Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping

A modern water feature could be the fascinating decor element to complete your eye-catching architecture.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Fantasy view

Cottage Garden, Greenacres Cape landscaping Greenacres Cape landscaping Classic style garden
Greenacres Cape landscaping

Cottage Garden

Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping

Be creative and regal when designing your garden by thinking about your favourite blooms, colours and features. This design has a colonial touch.

8. The simple things

Cottage Garden, Greenacres Cape landscaping Greenacres Cape landscaping Classic style garden
Greenacres Cape landscaping

Cottage Garden

Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping
Greenacres Cape landscaping

The final garden we visit today is great for a small space. It shows just how to incorporate decorative features such as a stone accents and greenery with a fountain without compromising on walking space. How about these Pool ideas for small gardens?

A Cape Town home renovation
Which South African garden inspires you most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks