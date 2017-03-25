A gorgeous garden means there’s always a space to enjoy the comfortable outdoors, cooling breeze and even sensational sunshine. The South African home often comes with a gorgeous view of the landscape, be it the seaside, rolling hills or even the magnificence of the mountains, which is why a garden makes your home even more usable, comfortable and cosy, regardless of the weather.
Our 8 South African gardens are sure to help you create a space that is a lot more conducive to modern living. The team of landscapers at homify have carefully considered some top garden ideas to inspire you, let’s take a look!
Greenery is a must-have in a garden and this lovely landscape is the perfect fit for a stylish modern living space. Be sure to incorporate some trees for shade and a picnic in the garden will be a weekly event.
A pathway is another essential to your garden, this will ensure that your grass remains perfectly intact whatever the weather.
A beautiful pond is an awesome way to make your garden have an element of fantasy. Include a few rare koi fish for that Asian inspired design and your outdoor area will no doubt be attractive.
If you are lucky enough to enjoy panoramic views as part of your garden, then include a viewpoint into the layout for a sensational feature that evolves with the sunset.
A river on your property? Cordon it off with fencing and keep your personal babbling brook in perfect shape, be sure to test the water for any risks before drinking it though.
A modern water feature could be the fascinating decor element to complete your eye-catching architecture.
Be creative and regal when designing your garden by thinking about your favourite blooms, colours and features. This design has a colonial touch.
The final garden we visit today is great for a small space. It shows just how to incorporate decorative features such as a stone accents and greenery with a fountain without compromising on walking space. How about these Pool ideas for small gardens?