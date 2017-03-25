A gorgeous garden means there’s always a space to enjoy the comfortable outdoors, cooling breeze and even sensational sunshine. The South African home often comes with a gorgeous view of the landscape, be it the seaside, rolling hills or even the magnificence of the mountains, which is why a garden makes your home even more usable, comfortable and cosy, regardless of the weather.

Our 8 South African gardens are sure to help you create a space that is a lot more conducive to modern living. The team of landscapers at homify have carefully considered some top garden ideas to inspire you, let’s take a look!