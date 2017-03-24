Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Simple DIY kitchen ideas

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Яркий, сложный, всеми любимый Ход Конем, YOUSUPOVA YOUSUPOVA Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Have you run out of ideas to remodel your kitchen? Well, don't worry the team at homify have you covered. In this feature, we look at 7 awesome DIY tips and tricks that can upgrade your kitchen, making it easier to store everything from groceries and crockery to utensils. 

Our interior designers incorporated ideas to enhance creativity and ingenuity making your kitchen eye-catching and attractive again, whether it's sleek and modern, chic minimalist or rustic loving. Let's inspire you with lovely illumination, simple layout and chic neutral colours!

1. Highlight your spaces

COVIELLO, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

It's amazing what some brilliant lighting can do to enhance a kitchen, LED lights are a great addition to any interior, highlighting the space beneath cabinets, while the modern design and all-white countertops are perfect for a small space.

2. Minimalist design

BASILICA, Studio Fabio Fantolino Studio Fabio Fantolino Modern dining room
Studio Fabio Fantolino

Studio Fabio Fantolino
Studio Fabio Fantolino
Studio Fabio Fantolino

A minimalist kitchen can be striking too, especially when lighter wooden furniture is accompanied with all-white storage. Don't forget to add some personality with a vibrant eye-catching print against the wall. This one definitely stands out for its simplicity.

3. From your grandma

Minicucina L 145 , LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME Kitchen Solid Wood Green
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME

LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME
LA BOTTEGA DEL FALEGNAME

Bespoke decor or antique elements are essential in a rustic kitchen, it may be time to consider restoring that old storage unit from your grandma's kitchen for that vintage feature that is traditional and trendy too.

4. How about colour?

Яркий, сложный, всеми любимый Ход Конем, YOUSUPOVA YOUSUPOVA Kitchen
YOUSUPOVA

YOUSUPOVA
YOUSUPOVA
YOUSUPOVA

Red may be daring for some, but it could also make your kitchen a funky and quirky space that exudes energy, passion and character. Pair the red tiles with a white farmstyle cabinet design and add flowing curtains, tablecloths and old-fashioned tableware for that authentic look.

5. Be practical

MANGO, GUSTO E MODERNITA’, ARREX LE CUCINE ARREX LE CUCINE KitchenStorage
ARREX LE CUCINE

ARREX LE CUCINE
ARREX LE CUCINE
ARREX LE CUCINE

Consider functionality and practically when planning furniture and layout, especially in a kitchen. Search for ideas that make your utensils, spaces and counters easy to clean and maintain, renew those worn out cabinets by applying this modern design and replace the wooden drawers with metal and glass.

6. Textured tiles

Loft [SAM], Matteo Gattoni - Architetto Matteo Gattoni - Architetto Kitchen
Matteo Gattoni—Architetto

Matteo Gattoni - Architetto
Matteo Gattoni—Architetto
Matteo Gattoni - Architetto

This kitchen may look as though it was drawn from a cartoon, but it's the wooden mosaic tiles that will instantly upgrade your space, and it's easy to install and maintain, making it an awesome choice for the flooring and even as a splashback.

7. Interesting pieces

Cavour | modern style, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern kitchen
EF_Archidesign

EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign
EF_Archidesign

Enhance a boring kitchen with some modern metallic elements, stainless steel doesn't only need to be for your cooker hood, it will create an industrial design when incorporated in your countertops, while you're at it, consider a colourful accent for that decorative edge. How about these 17 smart kitchen ideas

How to DIY decorate a flat
What idea are you including in your kitchen?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks