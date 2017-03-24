Simple DIY kitchen ideas

Have you run out of ideas to remodel your kitchen? Well, don't worry the team at homify have you covered. In this feature, we look at 7 awesome DIY tips and tricks that can upgrade your kitchen, making it easier to store everything from groceries and crockery to utensils.

Our interior designers incorporated ideas to enhance creativity and ingenuity making your kitchen eye-catching and attractive again, whether it's sleek and modern, chic minimalist or rustic loving. Let's inspire you with lovely illumination, simple layout and chic neutral colours!