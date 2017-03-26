A modern mountain home with a beautiful courtyard

Things are not always as they seem – that is a lesson we learn time and again here on homify, especially when we stumble across a house that presents one look for the exterior façade, and entirely another for the interior spaces.
Such is the case with today’s homify 360° highlight, which takes us all the way to Japan to scope out a modern house with a strong linear style that’s decked out in harsh neutral hues on the outside, yet treats us to something a bit more open, fresh and delightful on the other side of the walls.
But we don’t want to give too much away in our intro, so best scroll on to see what we mean…
At first glance, one doesn’t really get the impression that this is a house, does one? There are no windows teasing us with glimpses of the interior furniture or garden touches framing the footpath to the front door – just a clean and very subtle façade in a strong and straightforward design.
But since when is that a bad thing? Less is more, as they always say!
The clean and serene look continues on the inside, albeit with a slightly warmer and brighter look, thanks to the ingenious way in which sandy-hued timber mixes with milk-white walls and ceilings. And the natural light that slips through those windows add a touch of illumination which can’t be overlooked.
A most calming ambience, perfect for an entryway, don’t you agree?
Once we reach the open-plan design of the house’s main functional zones (including the kitchen and dining room), the style of this structure starts to resemble a family home a little bit more.
And as there seems to be some space left open behind the dining area, one could easily conjure up an informal little seating area with a few chairs and a coffee table. Ta-da: instant living room to become part of this open-plan layout!
Notice how natural light streams indoors from both sides. The left is the rear side of the house, while the right…
… is an exquisitely delightful courtyard. Although no grass or lawn can be spotted, freshness is ensured via the green tree, which definitely goes a long way in sprucing up this space.
Now all we need is a few chairs/loungers for some exterior relaxation, and maybe some potted plants to enhance the freshness factor. Or we could just leave it bare as is – perfect for a private yoga space!
What do you think?
Before we end our tour, we take a quick look at the bathroom – and yes, even here natural light seems to find its way inside, and we also get a quite decent view of the exterior spaces.
The secret? By having an entire wall coated in crystal-clear glass instead of an opaque material like concrete. But we know what your next question is going to be: what about privacy? Well, seeing as the bathroom looks out onto a private yard, there is no need to be concerned about a nosey neighbour peeking inside, is there?
