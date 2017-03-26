A modern mountain home with a beautiful courtyard

Things are not always as they seem – that is a lesson we learn time and again here on homify, especially when we stumble across a house that presents one look for the exterior façade, and entirely another for the interior spaces.

Such is the case with today’s homify 360° highlight, which takes us all the way to Japan to scope out a modern house with a strong linear style that’s decked out in harsh neutral hues on the outside, yet treats us to something a bit more open, fresh and delightful on the other side of the walls.

But we don’t want to give too much away in our intro, so best scroll on to see what we mean…