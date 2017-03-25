A traditional house with a modern interior

Here on homify we have pretty much seen it all – at least, that is what we thought until we stumbled upon this little gem. Seeing as we ourselves had to do a double take to ensure our eyes weren’t deceiving us, you might also be equally surprised at what a juxtaposition the exterior façade and interior create together, or how confusing the dialogue between the spaces is, but you won't be able to deny that, somehow, it works.

Taking a traditional frontage, the architects in charge of this project maintained a quiet respect for the original building, but transformed it beyond belief once crossing the threshold to the interiors.

Let's take a look…