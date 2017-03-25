The perfect Stellenbosch home

Paisley, Houndstooth, Trellis… we are, of course, talking about the different types of pattern that help style up any space, not just a room’s walls or rugs, but various areas like website backgrounds, swimming pool floors, car seats, serviettes, you name it!
But why the sudden talk about patterns and motifs? Because that was the driving force behind an oh-so-stunning house in Stellenbosch, Cape Town – okay maybe it wasn’t a driving force behind the designers’ vision for their creation, but a delectable dose of pattern can still be glimpsed in just about every room in this house, and not just to fill up space, but to enhance the relevant room’s look and style with some visual detail.
Courtesy of the experts over at House Couture Interior Design Studio, this is one homify 360° discovery that will definitely make you want to splash a bunch of patterns in your own home!
See? Even before we enter the house, we are greeted by some lovely pattern that’s displayed on the stone-tile floor in front of the main entrance. And just see how perfectly symmetrical the two potted plants look on opposite sides of that wooden front door.
Shall we enter?
Visual beauty is pretty much part of the package with this discovery, as is obvious the second we walk indoors. Here we are greeted by a striking piece of wall art and a richly detailed floor rug, among other elements, which keep the colour- and pattern levels of the house up.
A beautiful blend of old world chic & contemporary finishes creates a charming environment. Here, in the main living area, which is an open-plan layout housing the living room and dining space, luxurious textiles have been layered with more elegant prints to personalise the space.
‘Neutral’ seems to be the name of the colour game in the modern kitchen, a space which is firmly committed to both effective storage and subtle style.
Notice the three potted plants on the top shelf – a small yet very effective way to bring in colour and freshness.
We are madly in love with this greenroom / conservatory-style dining room, which allows diners to have a beautiful view of the exteriors while they wine and dine.
Need a designer or painter? How about a tiler or lighting expert? Our list of professionals can help you out…
Located on the top floor, among other spaces, is one of the bedrooms – and even here the designers/homeowners flaunt their love for motifs.
Notice how the subdued colour scheme coats the entire room in a clean and elegant look without resorting to a clinical ambience.
Now, for when one requires a sleeping space that’s a bit more… what’s the word… extravagant, we suggest this stunner! It is as if this and the previous bedroom are not even of the same house, for their styles and looks differ like night and day.
However, a little lavishness never hurt anybody, and we can definitely appreciate the need (and love) for layered fabrics, richly textured wallpaper and a plush daybed in the corner.
Taking its cue from the previous bedroom, this bathroom seems to be all about luxuriousness. After all, who wouldn’t feel like blue-blood royalty while soaking in that exquisite tub or pampering themselves in front of that golden-framed mirror?
A house that’s living the high life? You bet!
For all our old-school lovers, we present these 6 gorgeous bathrooms that stick to tradition.