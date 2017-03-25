The perfect Stellenbosch home

Paisley, Houndstooth, Trellis… we are, of course, talking about the different types of pattern that help style up any space, not just a room’s walls or rugs, but various areas like website backgrounds, swimming pool floors, car seats, serviettes, you name it!

But why the sudden talk about patterns and motifs? Because that was the driving force behind an oh-so-stunning house in Stellenbosch, Cape Town – okay maybe it wasn’t a driving force behind the designers’ vision for their creation, but a delectable dose of pattern can still be glimpsed in just about every room in this house, and not just to fill up space, but to enhance the relevant room’s look and style with some visual detail.

Courtesy of the experts over at House Couture Interior Design Studio, this is one homify 360° discovery that will definitely make you want to splash a bunch of patterns in your own home!