The ultimate South African beach house

Johannes van Graan
Living room
Today’s homify 360° highlight is one of those rare and wonderful discoveries which not only inspires, but leaves one breathless (and perhaps in a state of emerald-greenness with envy). 

Courtesy of the experts over at House Couture Interior Design Studio, this super luxurious house seems to have it all: a beach view, spacious layouts, elegant style and dashing décor.

Speaking of décor, one of the designers’ main aims was to express the client’s spirit in the design, which was achieved quite successfully by incorporating key pieces from their amazing art collection.

Let’s take a look.

The terrace of dreams

Patios
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Atlantic Drive

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Before we wander inside, we take a quick look at the timber-clad terrace outside where, we are sure, many social evenings are enjoyed. 

Located in Yzerfontein, a small harbour town about 90km north of Cape Town, this lavish home certainly knows how to impress, even on the outside.

A sea view

Living room
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Atlantic Drive

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

It doesn’t get any better than that stunning beach view, especially once the sun starts to set and turns the sky into a supreme mix of fiery colours. 

And speaking of fire, notice the fantastic fireplace on the right, which is sure heat the interiors up most stunningly whenever required.

Soft hues

Living room
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Atlantic Drive

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

We just love the beautiful mixture of soft and earthy hues forming the perfect canvas against which the occasional splash of coolness (such as thunderstorm blue or ocean green) becomes that much more prominent. 

Here, in the open-plan living space, we have a living room, a kitchen (on the left), a more informal living area at the back (complete with a wall-mounted television), and a dining area located on the right towards the terrace.

Streaming sunlight

Eclectic style dining room
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Atlantic Drive

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

That interior colour palette becomes even dreamier once sunlight filters indoors and glows up the furniture and décor pieces. 

Can you already start to appreciate the striking pieces of art (wall art, sculptures, table centrepieces, etc.) that adorn every single surface in here?

A dream spot

Eclectic style houses
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Atlantic Drive

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

It’s probably too soon to call it, but we bet that this is the space in the house with the best view ever! 

And thanks to the magnificent folding doors zig-zagging out of the way, the fresh sea-breeze and vast ocean view flood indoors fantastically, making every meal that’s enjoyed at that wooden dining table feel like a dinner party on the beach.

Timber touches

Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Atlantic Drive

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Notice the exquisite range of wooden surfaces throughout the house, lending a look that is simultaneously charming and graceful. Those warm, sandy hues become even more striking once they offset with the cooler tones scattered everywhere, like the turquoise rug.

A fabulous bedroom

Eclectic style bedroom
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Atlantic Drive

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Although numerous bedrooms are to be found in this extraordinary house, this particular one made sure that that million-rand view forms part of its beauty. 

Let our vast range of professionals (such as architects, interior designers, etc.) help you conjure up the house (or rooms) of your dreams.

Light and elegant

Eclectic style bedroom
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Atlantic Drive

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

This bedroom, although still enjoying an ocean view, made use of much lighter hues for its design, adorned quite spectacularly by whites and creams from floor to ceiling.

The sleek bathroom

Eclectic style bathroom
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Atlantic Drive

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

We end off this decadent tour with a glance at one of the bathrooms, where all the major winning elements of the house seem to combine: wooden surfaces, cool hues, a view of the ocean and light artistic touches to ensure a visually pleasing space. 

A most supreme discovery on local shores, indeed. 

For another local stunner, check out How the other half live: inside a stunning Cape Town home.

What do you think of this house and its artistic style?

