The ultimate South African beach house

Today’s homify 360° highlight is one of those rare and wonderful discoveries which not only inspires, but leaves one breathless (and perhaps in a state of emerald-greenness with envy).
Courtesy of the experts over at House Couture Interior Design Studio, this super luxurious house seems to have it all: a beach view, spacious layouts, elegant style and dashing décor.
Speaking of décor, one of the designers’ main aims was to express the client’s spirit in the design, which was achieved quite successfully by incorporating key pieces from their amazing art collection.
Let’s take a look.
Before we wander inside, we take a quick look at the timber-clad terrace outside where, we are sure, many social evenings are enjoyed.
Located in Yzerfontein, a small harbour town about 90km north of Cape Town, this lavish home certainly knows how to impress, even on the outside.
It doesn’t get any better than that stunning beach view, especially once the sun starts to set and turns the sky into a supreme mix of fiery colours.
And speaking of fire, notice the fantastic fireplace on the right, which is sure heat the interiors up most stunningly whenever required.
We just love the beautiful mixture of soft and earthy hues forming the perfect canvas against which the occasional splash of coolness (such as thunderstorm blue or ocean green) becomes that much more prominent.
Here, in the open-plan living space, we have a living room, a kitchen (on the left), a more informal living area at the back (complete with a wall-mounted television), and a dining area located on the right towards the terrace.
That interior colour palette becomes even dreamier once sunlight filters indoors and glows up the furniture and décor pieces.
Can you already start to appreciate the striking pieces of art (wall art, sculptures, table centrepieces, etc.) that adorn every single surface in here?
It’s probably too soon to call it, but we bet that this is the space in the house with the best view ever!
And thanks to the magnificent folding doors zig-zagging out of the way, the fresh sea-breeze and vast ocean view flood indoors fantastically, making every meal that’s enjoyed at that wooden dining table feel like a dinner party on the beach.
Notice the exquisite range of wooden surfaces throughout the house, lending a look that is simultaneously charming and graceful. Those warm, sandy hues become even more striking once they offset with the cooler tones scattered everywhere, like the turquoise rug.
Although numerous bedrooms are to be found in this extraordinary house, this particular one made sure that that million-rand view forms part of its beauty.
This bedroom, although still enjoying an ocean view, made use of much lighter hues for its design, adorned quite spectacularly by whites and creams from floor to ceiling.
We end off this decadent tour with a glance at one of the bathrooms, where all the major winning elements of the house seem to combine: wooden surfaces, cool hues, a view of the ocean and light artistic touches to ensure a visually pleasing space.
A most supreme discovery on local shores, indeed.
