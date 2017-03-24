The ultimate South African beach house

Today’s homify 360° highlight is one of those rare and wonderful discoveries which not only inspires, but leaves one breathless (and perhaps in a state of emerald-greenness with envy).

Courtesy of the experts over at House Couture Interior Design Studio, this super luxurious house seems to have it all: a beach view, spacious layouts, elegant style and dashing décor.

Speaking of décor, one of the designers’ main aims was to express the client’s spirit in the design, which was achieved quite successfully by incorporating key pieces from their amazing art collection.

Let’s take a look.