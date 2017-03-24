The Cape Town home with cosy character

The town of Hermanus in Cape Town is well-known for its white, sandy beaches, comfortable ocean temperatures and of course sensational mountain sights, but its also the ideal holiday destination or retirement town for hardworking city slickers who love the idea of escaping to the beach on weekends.

The lovely home we visit in this edition of homify 360, recently underwent an upgrade, making it a modern, elegant and aesthetically appealing living space for a growing family. The architects ensured that the house is comfortable, filled with natural light making it the perfect space to retire. Let's begin our tour to inspire you!