A country house filled with ideas

Una CASA DE CAMPO para soñar
A comfortable home in the country doesn’t need to be just about simple features, rustic detail and elegance. This gorgeous cottage located in the south of Lima, Peru is gorgeous and perfect for anyone who enjoys vintage elements, pastel features, brilliant sunshine and fantastic fresh air. 

Wouldn’t you like to include stone and wood into your décor? Well, the team of architects who designed this awesome home definitely considered the full package of dynamic living spaces and outdoor areas, which is great for a South African family too.

Easy breezy garden

Our first glimpse at this stunning rural home, takes us to the garden. The simple entertainment area includes wicker furniture, wooden detail and even an amazing outdoor kitchen with a braai area, the green lawn is perfectly placed ensuring that the kids have a safe place to play in the sun.

The terrace kitchen

A home needs to be usable throughout the year, and this terrace kitchen can be closed to the elements during winter, while in the warm summer months, the kitchen is opened and fresh. The spacious marble counter is excellent for food preparation, while the U-shape design maximises storage and eating space.

Braai it!

This lovely garden includes a grill area with a workspace, stone oven and even an eating area, so an afternoon of good food with friends is never too far away.

Living area

As we enter the home, we see an inviting yet neutral living room. It’s spacious enough to accommodate the whole family, with a simple staircase leading the way to the top floor where the sleeping quarters are housed.

Bedroom

The bedroom has been decorated in white bed linen, lovely natural light and even some contrasting accent colours for a modern element.

Bathroom elements

While this bathroom may have some rustic detail, such as the wood and stone finishes, there are some modern elements incorporated into the space. The colour scheme has an industrial inspired style with trendy and tasteful fixtures and basin. Have a look at these 7 easy DIY backyard projects for inspiration!

Would a rustic home in the country be perfect for you?

No, Thanks