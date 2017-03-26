The dream South African home

If you want to escape hectic city life, it's hard to find a better place than Barberton. Surrounded by mountains, trees, and geological wonders, the town is situated right next to the Moutainlands nature reserve and is one of the most naturally beautiful parts of South Africa.
Imagine, then, living right in the heart of those mountains. Far from the jostle of Johannesburg and the chaos of Cape Town, this modern home is rooted in country life but doesn't let go of contemporary design principles. Take the tour with us…
Perched on the side of a mountain, this home was built to blend in with the scenery without being too dull and boring. Imagine waking up to that view!
The home is divided into three distinct sections of varying heights, and is surrounded by a wraparound balcony. Let's take a closer look…
From this angle, we can see how much of the home is opened up to those rolling hills.
The tallest part of the property is made almost entirely of glass, allowing light to flood into the double storey space and affording the occupants stunning views of the majestic surrounding countryside.
A cloak of trees surrounds this home, sheltering those huge windows from prying eyes. As we step closer, we can see that balconies and terraces ring the property—it looks like every room has it's own outdoor seating area!
The architects have done a phenomenal job at creating this multilevel masterpiece, and no part of the home has been overlooked. Just look at the panels and lighting underneath each balcony—the attention to detail is astonishing.
Things get a whole lot more breathtaking when we step inside the home—just look at that view!
The huge windows really do steal the show in this living space, but they are up against stiff competition. On-trend copper lamps draw the eye, and that bold black colour scheme creates a sense of classy cosiness.
Sliding doors break up the space and allow the lines between inside and out to be blurred. It's the perfect set up for a home in a slightly cooler climate. It must be wonderful to feel the mountain air breezing through the house on a summer's day.
Those copper lightshades look like works of art when set against that awe-inspiring backdrop. They seem to hang, weightless, at certain points throughout the room, reflecting the light and the everyday goings-on in this home.
Can you think of a better way to impress dinner party guests than by ushering them to their seats on this outdoor dining terrace? We certainly can't!
The table is large, bu not too showy. In this house, subtle luxury reigns supreme. There's enough space for six adults to sit comfortably, although the table can be expanded if more people show up.
The kitchen is quite a departure from the rest of the home—those slinky black walls have been replaced by warm and homely wood! It's a little bit traditional and very family-friendly, just like a home kitchen should be.
Don't be fooled into thinking that this kitchen is lacking in luxury, though. There's plenty of space to chop, cook, and chat, and storage certainly isn't an issue. A huge hob takes up the corner, while two ovens dominate the back wall. There could never be too many cooks to spoil the broth in this amazing kitchen.
The bedroom is serene and private. The window is blocked by a curtain of trees, affording privacy to the inhabitant. However, a large balcony stops the cool, minimalist room from becoming too disconnected from the natural world outside.
We don't want to leave this Barberton beauty, but sadly our tour has come to an end. Our final stop is this low-key balcony, featuring light paving stones and wrought iron furniture. It's the perfect place to enjoy an espresso and a couple of pages of the newspaper on a Saturday morning when the sun is climbing high into the sky, illuminating the terrace and the mountains around it.
If you liked this article, you'll love: The beautiful wooden house.