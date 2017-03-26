The dream South African home

If you want to escape hectic city life, it's hard to find a better place than Barberton. Surrounded by mountains, trees, and geological wonders, the town is situated right next to the Moutainlands nature reserve and is one of the most naturally beautiful parts of South Africa.

Imagine, then, living right in the heart of those mountains. Far from the jostle of Johannesburg and the chaos of Cape Town, this modern home is rooted in country life but doesn't let go of contemporary design principles. Take the tour with us…