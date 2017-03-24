Your browser is out-of-date.

7 rooms with innovative furniture for small houses

Крошка, Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ
We're constantly being reminded of the benefits of small homes. They're more economical, they're cosier, and they're far easier to clean! However, small houses can also present a host of problems, chief among them being the question of where to place your furniture. It can often feel like there's nowhere near enough space, which leads to reckless purchasing and design mistakes.

There is a way out, though. Check out these seven innovative furniture solutions, and make the most of those tiny spaces!

1. A kitchen in the family room

apartamento en dos alturas, MILL-HOUSE MILL-HOUSE Small kitchens
MILL-HOUSE

MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE
MILL-HOUSE

Who could have guessed that the living room would be transformed into a kitchen cupboard when opened? It's small but perfectly formed, and has enough room to whip up a romantic meal for two. How clever!

2. A tiny corner workspace

office in a box, studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers Study/officeCupboards & shelving
studio michael hilgers

studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

If you have no room for a study, transform a corner of your home into an office instead. As long as there's a wifi connection and a desk, you're good to go! 

Best of all, the desk can be flipped up and tucked away to create more space and less clutter.

3. A makeshift reading room

Bereterbide, Pop Arq Pop Arq Study/office
Pop Arq

Pop Arq
Pop Arq
Pop Arq

Who needs walls when you can have bookcases? Simple white shelves like the ones pictured are a perfect way to divide up rooms and create private spaces.

4. The fit anywhere pantry

Bespoke oak larder homify Kitchen
homify

Bespoke oak larder

homify
homify
homify

This ingenious kitchen cupboard could literally go anywhere in the home. There's enough room for all of your dry foods, a microwave, condiments and cutlery. If you're feeling brave, you could even fit a fridge into the design!

5. A secret bedroom

Крошка, Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ
Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ

Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ
Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ
Дизайн студия Александра Скирды ВЕРСАЛЬПРОЕКТ

When the black curtains are pulled shut, no one could ever guess what lies behind them. Pull them back, however, and a gorgeously cosy bedroom is revealed. We'd love to spend a lazy Sunday chilling in this spot with Netflix and a good book!

6. A multi-functional kids room

Apartamento Publicitária, Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design Modern style bedroom
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design
Johnny Thomsen Arquitetura e Design

There's no excuse for clutter in this clever kids room. A bunk bed provides a safe and comfortable sleeping space, while underneath there's a sofa bed for socialising, playtime, and impromptu sleepovers.

7. A sneaky stair wardrobe

Innovative storage solutions. homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase built-in storage,space saving furniture
homify

Innovative storage solutions.

homify
homify
homify

Save space in your home by putting that under-stair space to good use. Install a slide-out wardrobe and shoe rack which can be tucked away out of sight when not in use. The extra bonus of this design is that you no longer have to find a place for a clunky wardrobe in your bedroom—genius!

Bonus!

Çalışmalar, RAGHAN YAPI PROJE MİMARLIK RAGHAN YAPI PROJE MİMARLIK Modern dressing room
RAGHAN YAPI PROJE MİMARLIK

RAGHAN YAPI PROJE MİMARLIK
RAGHAN YAPI PROJE MİMARLIK
RAGHAN YAPI PROJE MİMARLIK

Put hinges on a classy mirror and turn it into a door that hides your accessory cupboard. This idea is cheap and easy to copy—all you need is a spare alcove, a mirror, and a set of hinges! Innovative, no?

We hope this article inspired you to think big about your small home. If you enjoyed reading, check out: 13 common kitchen decoration mistakes.

Which idea do you want to try out in your small home?

