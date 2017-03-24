7 rooms with innovative furniture for small houses

We're constantly being reminded of the benefits of small homes. They're more economical, they're cosier, and they're far easier to clean! However, small houses can also present a host of problems, chief among them being the question of where to place your furniture. It can often feel like there's nowhere near enough space, which leads to reckless purchasing and design mistakes.
There is a way out, though. Check out these seven innovative furniture solutions, and make the most of those tiny spaces!
Who could have guessed that the living room would be transformed into a kitchen cupboard when opened? It's small but perfectly formed, and has enough room to whip up a romantic meal for two. How clever!
Ask a professional to design something similar for your home!
If you have no room for a study, transform a corner of your home into an office instead. As long as there's a wifi connection and a desk, you're good to go!
Best of all, the desk can be flipped up and tucked away to create more space and less clutter.
Who needs walls when you can have bookcases? Simple white shelves like the ones pictured are a perfect way to divide up rooms and create private spaces.
fit anywherepantry
This ingenious kitchen cupboard could literally go anywhere in the home. There's enough room for all of your dry foods, a microwave, condiments and cutlery. If you're feeling brave, you could even fit a fridge into the design!
When the black curtains are pulled shut, no one could ever guess what lies behind them. Pull them back, however, and a gorgeously cosy bedroom is revealed. We'd love to spend a lazy Sunday chilling in this spot with Netflix and a good book!
There's no excuse for clutter in this clever kids room. A bunk bed provides a safe and comfortable sleeping space, while underneath there's a sofa bed for socialising, playtime, and impromptu sleepovers.
Save space in your home by putting that under-stair space to good use. Install a slide-out wardrobe and shoe rack which can be tucked away out of sight when not in use. The extra bonus of this design is that you no longer have to find a place for a clunky wardrobe in your bedroom—genius!
Put hinges on a classy mirror and turn it into a door that hides your accessory cupboard. This idea is cheap and easy to copy—all you need is a spare alcove, a mirror, and a set of hinges! Innovative, no?
We hope this article inspired you to think big about your small home. If you enjoyed reading, check out: 13 common kitchen decoration mistakes.