7 rooms with innovative furniture for small houses

We're constantly being reminded of the benefits of small homes. They're more economical, they're cosier, and they're far easier to clean! However, small houses can also present a host of problems, chief among them being the question of where to place your furniture. It can often feel like there's nowhere near enough space, which leads to reckless purchasing and design mistakes.

There is a way out, though. Check out these seven innovative furniture solutions, and make the most of those tiny spaces!