21 spectacular facades for 21 different personalities

Here at homify, we love discovering incredible ideas. Finding the newest designs and the hottest trends thrills us to the core, but we also get excited about the prospect of checking out novel twists on classic styles. Essentially, we are on the quest for the perfect home.
However, that definition all depends on the eye of the beholder. Our dream home might be your worst nightmare, and vice versa. It's all a question of personality, and of which home style best suits yours.
Today we are bringing you the best of both worlds. These homes have been created by some of homify's most exciting professionals, and they span all tastes and aesthetics. Let's check out the list and find your ideal abode… .
A vertical garden occupies part of the lower block of this innovative home and contrasts nicely with the polished industrial style of the structure as a whole. This sustainable loft has a lightweight design, uses materials with that have been ethically produced, and incorporates many native plants.
Coveting a modern home with exquisite materials is no crime. After all, an idyllic home is one of the key pleasures of life. This swimming pool design is perfect for those who are a little sporty, and there's plenty of space to recline and relax on the terrace.
The simplicity of this wooden house is perfect for those who don't need to prove their status with ostentation. All that matters is comfort and good taste!
This spacious and comfortable suburban home is the perfect place to kick back, relax and forget the rest of the world.
This spacious house is unconventional yet functional. If you have an awkward plot of land to build on, this design is perfect for you!
This country home is as comforting as it is classy—this is the kind of place that our grandma would be proud to call home! We especially love how the roof juts out and offers extra shade.
If modernity and technology are your reasons for living, a house with modern lines and a futuristic design will surely be right up your alley.
Miami is synonymous with luxury, warmth and tropical heat. This modern home makes every day feel like a vacation. Don't forget the palm trees!
Go one step further and turn your home into a work of art with glass cubes and groundbreaking design. It looks like a wall of diamonds!
Turn away from the world with this stark, minimal facade. The simplicity diverts attention, and the lack of windows ensures utter privacy and security for you and your family.
If you love attention and are keen to flaunt what you own, this imposing home will make a splash for you.
Reflect your outgoing personality with vibrant colours! This modern facade with blue walls is perfect for those who like to feel energised at home.
If you crave attention and notoriety, you need a house to match your aspirations. This colonial style home is more than just a house—it's a landmark that proves your credentials.
Sobriety is part of your routine. Not too much, not too little is your mantra. For you, the timeless elegance of black is a quiet, understated way of marking your territory.
Do you love getting the whole family together for big meals and parties? If so, you'll need the space to match, and this home will certainly work as a backdrop to family photos!
Copy that quirky fashion magazine style and use a pop of raspberry pink for your facade. Intriguing shapes and unique window design are two extra ways to turn your home into an architectural fashionista.
Escape the chaos of the city and take refuge on the shores of a calm lake. If you favour a slower pace of life, this home's for you.
Houses made with containers have exploded in popularity because they are so practical, economical and modern. Design your own utilitarian home by creating a warren of shipping containers that interlink with each other.
You can never go wrong with a timelessly elegant stone facade—especially if you want to make a splash in a neighborhood full of incredible houses.
Get your friends together around this creative swimming pool and let the good times roll! Who's making the cocktails?
Whatever your style, remember that a passion for incredible homes is what brings us together to imagine and dream. The perfect house is not based on fashion or money—what matters is how much it reflects your own style. Seek happiness, not extravagance, and you will always be content in your home.
If you liked this article, check out: The modern high tech house.