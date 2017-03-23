Your browser is out-of-date.

21 spectacular facades for 21 different personalities

Betti Hunter—homify Betti Hunter—homify
Em meio à Natureza, Izabela Kassar Moretzsohn Arquitetura Izabela Kassar Moretzsohn Arquitetura Rustic style house
Loading admin actions …

Here at homify, we love discovering incredible ideas. Finding the newest designs and the hottest trends thrills us to the core, but we also get excited about the prospect of checking out novel twists on classic styles. Essentially, we are on the quest for the perfect home.

However, that definition all depends on the eye of the beholder. Our dream home might be your worst nightmare, and vice versa. It's all a question of personality, and of which home style best suits yours.

Today we are bringing you the best of both worlds. These homes have been created by some of homify's most exciting professionals, and they span all tastes and aesthetics. Let's check out the list and find your ideal abode… .

1. A sustainable loft for nature lovers

Loft Sustentável - Ambiente da Casa Cor SC 2015, Studium Saut Arte & Interiores Studium Saut Arte & Interiores Modern houses
Studium Saut Arte &amp; Interiores

Studium Saut Arte & Interiores
Studium Saut Arte &amp; Interiores
Studium Saut Arte & Interiores

A vertical garden occupies part of the lower block of this innovative home and contrasts nicely with the polished industrial style of the structure as a whole. This sustainable loft has a lightweight design, uses materials with that have been ethically produced, and incorporates many native plants.

2. A shack for sports buffs

Em meio à Natureza, Izabela Kassar Moretzsohn Arquitetura Izabela Kassar Moretzsohn Arquitetura Rustic style house
Izabela Kassar Moretzsohn Arquitetura

Izabela Kassar Moretzsohn Arquitetura
Izabela Kassar Moretzsohn Arquitetura
Izabela Kassar Moretzsohn Arquitetura

Coveting a modern home with exquisite materials is no crime. After all, an idyllic home is one of the key pleasures of life. This swimming pool design is perfect for those who are a little sporty, and there's plenty of space to recline and relax on the terrace.

3. A home of simplicity for lovers of low-key

homify Tropical style houses Wood
homify

homify
homify
homify

The simplicity of this wooden house is perfect for those who don't need to prove their status with ostentation. All that matters is comfort and good taste!

4. Modern comfort for those who like to chill

Ponte Seca, Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores Modern houses
Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores

Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores
Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores
Angelica Hoffmann Arquitetura e Interiores

This spacious and comfortable suburban home is the perfect place to kick back, relax and forget the rest of the world.

5. Unconventional design for artistic souls

RESIDÊNCIA JM, MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA Rustic style house
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA &amp; ENGENHARIA

MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA &amp; ENGENHARIA
MADUEÑO ARQUITETURA & ENGENHARIA

This spacious house is unconventional yet functional. If you have an awkward plot of land to build on, this design is perfect for you!

6. A home of peace and quiet for traditionalists

Casa Simples e Confortável, RAC ARQUITETURA RAC ARQUITETURA Rustic style house Bricks White
RAC ARQUITETURA

RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA

This country home is as comforting as it is classy—this is the kind of place that our grandma would be proud to call home! We especially love how the roof juts out and offers extra shade.

7. Concrete and glass for 21st century tech-lovers

homify Minimalist house
homify

homify
homify
homify

If modernity and technology are your reasons for living, a house with modern lines and a futuristic design will surely be right up your alley.

8. Miami heat for travellers

Casa G+M, ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA
ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA

ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA
ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA
ANDRÉ PACHECO ARQUITETURA

Miami is synonymous with luxury, warmth and tropical heat. This modern home makes every day feel like a vacation. Don't forget the palm trees!

9. Design details for perfectionists

Casa L.&J. , Macro Arquitetos Macro Arquitetos Modern houses
Macro Arquitetos

Macro Arquitetos
Macro Arquitetos
Macro Arquitetos

Go one step further and turn your home into a work of art with glass cubes and groundbreaking design. It looks like a wall of diamonds!

10. Discreet and minimal for private people

Casa Leon, V Arquitectura V Arquitectura
V Arquitectura

V Arquitectura
V Arquitectura
V Arquitectura

Turn away from the world with this stark, minimal facade. The simplicity diverts attention, and the lack of windows ensures utter privacy and security for you and your family.

11. An impressive exterior for success chasers

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you love attention and are keen to flaunt what you own, this imposing home will make a splash for you.

12. A colourful houseor colourful people

A CASA AZUL, HECHER YLLANA ARQUITETOS HECHER YLLANA ARQUITETOS Modern houses
HECHER YLLANA ARQUITETOS

HECHER YLLANA ARQUITETOS
HECHER YLLANA ARQUITETOS
HECHER YLLANA ARQUITETOS

Reflect your outgoing personality with vibrant colours! This modern facade with blue walls is perfect for those who like to feel energised at home.

13. A soap opera mansion for drama queens

Residencia Ribeirão Preto , Luciano Esteves Arquitetura e Design Luciano Esteves Arquitetura e Design Classic style houses
Luciano Esteves Arquitetura e Design

Luciano Esteves Arquitetura e Design
Luciano Esteves Arquitetura e Design
Luciano Esteves Arquitetura e Design

If you crave attention and notoriety, you need a house to match your aspirations. This colonial style home is more than just a house—it's a landmark that proves your credentials.

14. A black cottage for sombre souls

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Sobriety is part of your routine. Not too much, not too little is your mantra. For you, the timeless elegance of black is a quiet, understated way of marking your territory.

15. A colonial home for close families

Русская усадьба, СТУДИЯ ЮЛИИ НЕСТЕРОВОЙ СТУДИЯ ЮЛИИ НЕСТЕРОВОЙ Classic style houses
СТУДИЯ ЮЛИИ НЕСТЕРОВОЙ

СТУДИЯ ЮЛИИ НЕСТЕРОВОЙ
СТУДИЯ ЮЛИИ НЕСТЕРОВОЙ
СТУДИЯ ЮЛИИ НЕСТЕРОВОЙ

Do you love getting the whole family together for big meals and parties? If so, you'll need the space to match, and this home will certainly work as a backdrop to family photos!

16. Bright pink for the style conscious

CASA 505 , Esquiliano Arqs Esquiliano Arqs Colonial style house
Esquiliano Arqs

Esquiliano Arqs
Esquiliano Arqs
Esquiliano Arqs

Copy that quirky fashion magazine style and use a pop of raspberry pink for your facade. Intriguing shapes and unique window design are two extra ways to turn your home into an architectural fashionista.

17. A lake cottage for serenity seekers

Casa de Campo - Ibiúna, Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte Country style house Iron/Steel Orange
Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte

Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte
Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte
Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte

Escape the chaos of the city and take refuge on the shores of a calm lake. If you favour a slower pace of life, this home's for you.

18. A container house for practical people

Loft-Container 20', Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Minimalist house
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

Houses made with containers have exploded in popularity because they are so practical, economical and modern. Design your own utilitarian home by creating a warren of shipping containers that interlink with each other.

19. A house of stone for stylish sophisticates

Casa Toscana - Jd. Campo Belo, Leonardo Morato Arquitetura Leonardo Morato Arquitetura Mediterranean style house
Leonardo Morato Arquitetura

Leonardo Morato Arquitetura
Leonardo Morato Arquitetura
Leonardo Morato Arquitetura

You can never go wrong with a timelessly elegant stone facade—especially if you want to make a splash in a neighborhood full of incredible houses.

20. A bubbly home for party animals

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Get your friends together around this creative swimming pool and let the good times roll! Who's making the cocktails?

21. A stunning style for design enthusiasts

Toblerone House, Studio MK27 Studio MK27 Modern houses
Studio MK27

Studio MK27
Studio MK27
Studio MK27

Whatever your style, remember that a passion for incredible homes is what brings us together to imagine and dream. The perfect house is not based on fashion or money—what matters is how much it reflects your own style. Seek happiness, not extravagance, and you will always be content in your home.

If you liked this article, check out: The modern high tech house.

