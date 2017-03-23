21 spectacular facades for 21 different personalities

Here at homify, we love discovering incredible ideas. Finding the newest designs and the hottest trends thrills us to the core, but we also get excited about the prospect of checking out novel twists on classic styles. Essentially, we are on the quest for the perfect home.

However, that definition all depends on the eye of the beholder. Our dream home might be your worst nightmare, and vice versa. It's all a question of personality, and of which home style best suits yours.

Today we are bringing you the best of both worlds. These homes have been created by some of homify's most exciting professionals, and they span all tastes and aesthetics. Let's check out the list and find your ideal abode… .