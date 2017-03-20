Window designs for your home

If you're bored with the way your house looks, rest assured that you are not alone. So many people look at the exterior of their home and see a permanent, unchangeable face. Sure, you can paint it, but what else?

Well, updating your windows is a good place to start. Changing the design of your frames might sound like hard work, but it's actually a relatively quick and inexpensive way to jazz up your home. You'll need to consult a professional, for sure, but as far as home improvements go, this one is more low-key than you would imagine.

All you need to do is choose the shape and style you want to go for. This is the fun part, so don't limit yourself and make sure you explore all of the options that are on offer. We have 12 of them right here for you to peruse, so choose your favourite and get started!