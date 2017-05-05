DIY: 14 cool garden house ideas

In most cases when talking about gardens, people tend to focus on the spaces right next to the house, or the very middle of the garden. We’re no fools, which means we are fully aware of the lush potential a garden’s bottom (or edges) can flaunt.

But where other people might consider putting in a compost heap or perhaps a withered old shed, we dream of something more stylish and eye-catching – perhaps even functional. After all, the edge/bottom is still part of your garden, so why would you not want to put it to good use?

Have a look at our list of suggestions to immediately boost the beauty of the bottom of your garden, with or without the help of a professional.