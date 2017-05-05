Your browser is out-of-date.

DIY: 14 cool garden house ideas

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
MOMENTO CATARTICO, Anna Paghera s.r.l. - Green Design Anna Paghera s.r.l. - Green Design Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
Loading admin actions …

In most cases when talking about gardens, people tend to focus on the spaces right next to the house, or the very middle of the garden. We’re no fools, which means we are fully aware of the lush potential a garden’s bottom (or edges) can flaunt. 

But where other people might consider putting in a compost heap or perhaps a withered old shed, we dream of something more stylish and eye-catching – perhaps even functional. After all, the edge/bottom is still part of your garden, so why would you not want to put it to good use? 

Have a look at our list of suggestions to immediately boost the beauty of the bottom of your garden, with or without the help of a professional.

1. How about adding in a granny flat to ensure your overnight guests have some space and privacy?

homify Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. Of course a fully self-contained party annex could work equally well (if not better).

The shed GK Architects Ltd Garden Accessories & decoration
GK Architects Ltd

The shed

GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

3. Show your plants some love and let them flourish in their very own greenhouse.

8x10 Cedar Growhouse Greenhouse homify Garden Greenhouses & pavilions wooden greenhouse,wooden greenhouses,timber greenhouses,traditional greenhouses,victorian greenhouses
homify

8x10 Cedar Growhouse Greenhouse

homify
homify
homify

4. A special little secret retreat? How romantic!

MOMENTO CATARTICO, Anna Paghera s.r.l. - Green Design Anna Paghera s.r.l. - Green Design Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
Anna Paghera s.r.l.—Green Design

Anna Paghera s.r.l. - Green Design
Anna Paghera s.r.l.—Green Design
Anna Paghera s.r.l. - Green Design

5. Not everyone can have a pool, but adding in a cabana (even just a small one) can certainly up the fun factor.

homify Garden Greenhouses & pavilions
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. This seating space and modern firepit will heat up even the chilliest of winter evenings.

Bahama Gas Fire Table - Doncaster Rivelin Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Rivelin

Bahama Gas Fire Table—Doncaster

Rivelin
Rivelin
Rivelin

7. Building your braai spot at the foot of the garden ensures no unpleasant smoke or smells waft into your house.

Pizza on the Braai The Braai Man Garden Fire pits & barbecues
The Braai Man

Pizza on the Braai

The Braai Man
The Braai Man
The Braai Man

8. These tree tents add both functionality and fun to an outdoor space.

Add a New Touch to Your Camping Adventure with the Tentsile Stingray, Tentsile Tentsile Garden Swings & play sets
Tentsile

Add a New Touch to Your Camping Adventure with the Tentsile Stingray

Tentsile
Tentsile
Tentsile

9. A custom bar – need we say anything more?

St Mawes Bar Table with Drinks Cooler Garden Trading Garden Furniture
Garden Trading

St Mawes Bar Table with Drinks Cooler

Garden Trading
Garden Trading
Garden Trading

10. A charming new garden shed for all your high-class gardening equipment.

Landscaping and Garden Storage, Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre Garden Furniture
Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre

Landscaping and Garden Storage

Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre
Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre
Heritage Gardens UK Online Garden Centre

11. Popping in a swing set at the bottom of the garden allows the kiddies to have their play space, and you to have your beautiful garden area.

Belton Climbing Frame Climbing Frames UK Garden Swings & play sets
Climbing Frames UK

Belton Climbing Frame

Climbing Frames UK
Climbing Frames UK
Climbing Frames UK

12. Potted plants and sculpture displays are perfect for carrying through your garden’s overall theme.

Garden Etagere homify Garden Furniture
homify

Garden Etagere

homify
homify
homify

13. Practical elements (like hoses) that don’t really add anything aesthetic-wise to your garden can go at the bottom.

Stainless Steel Garden Tap Station with Hose Reel, Tap and Platform Ingarden Ltd Garden Plants & flowers
Ingarden Ltd

Stainless Steel Garden Tap Station with Hose Reel, Tap and Platform

Ingarden Ltd
Ingarden Ltd
Ingarden Ltd

14. Let it run wild! Leave your garden’s edge to grow out a bit to attract a variety of natural visitors.

homify Garden Plants & flowers
homify

homify
homify
homify

For more fresh inspiration, see these 14 amazing South African gardens and patios.

Home improvement: 10 DIY ideas for improving your garden
How will you be styling up the bottom of your garden?

