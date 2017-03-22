The Cape Town house with a modern style

An existing dwelling that got treated to a stylish new look? Sounds like a project we’d like to have a look at…

Located against the mountain slopes of Llandudno in Cape Town overlooking the Atlantic, this outdated home was in severe need of not only a style up, but also extensive additions. And with the help of some creative experts, the footprint of the existing house was used as a platform from where the new structure unfolded.

Natural boulders protect the house on its south-eastern edge, which allows openness in this direction. Elsewhere, the structure is more enclosed, although punctured and cut open to allow views to the mountain.

