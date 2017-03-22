​The contemporary Johannesburg beauty

Today’s homify 360° discovery comes to us from Craighall Park, Johannesburg, where the new owners of an existing house dived headfirst into the notion of “change is as good as a holiday”. Well, that certainly proved to be true in this case, for it wasn’t long before the professionals were brought in to tackle the house and incorporate a bit of contemporary style, yet still keep a bit of the old charm alive.

At the end of the day, this project involved an extensive refurbishment of the interior spaces, as well as the addition of a contemporary double-storey volume.

Shall we take a look?