​The contemporary Johannesburg beauty

Today’s homify 360° discovery comes to us from Craighall Park, Johannesburg, where the new owners of an existing house dived headfirst into the notion of “change is as good as a holiday”. Well, that certainly proved to be true in this case, for it wasn’t long before the professionals were brought in to tackle the house and incorporate a bit of contemporary style, yet still keep a bit of the old charm alive.
At the end of the day, this project involved an extensive refurbishment of the interior spaces, as well as the addition of a contemporary double-storey volume.
Shall we take a look?
Not many homes flaunt such a strong, look-at-me vibe, yet these architects seemed to want to make a statement with this creation of theirs – and a most stylish one at that.
Even though these images are purely 3D renderings of the new design, we can clearly discern between the various materials (wood, brick, glass, etc.) and how they enhance and contrast with each other to produce a visually pleasing effect.
One of the new additions to the house is a fantastic new wrap-around balcony, located right above the front entrance / garage door, which allows the homeowners to take full advantage of the surrounding views which, previously, just went to waste.
On the way to the front door we walk past a lush piece of garden which also got a stylish makeover. Today, fresh plants and flowers ensure some striking style, paired magnificently with a water feature on the right side of the garden.
Notice the striking stepping stones in the middle of the space, offsetting beautifully with the lush edges.
Can you imagine the tranquillity of relaxing on that balcony and enjoying this view on a daily basis?
Seeing as the house underwent major renovations to produce a new look, certain rooms changed during the process. Here we see the space which was once the home office, but has now been turned into the main bedroom, complete with a large walk-in closet.
It would seem all the materials used on the outside façade make a return here for some more eye-catching style. And yes, this is the room which walks out onto that wrap-around balcony.
Our favourite piece in here? Definitely those timber trusses which go a long way in adding some rustic touches to this otherwise modern space.
Last but not least, the modern bathroom, which is also an en-suite to the main bedroom. Notice how strong the contemporary touches and linear style come through, visible in just about anything from the windows and vanity to the floorboards and mirrors – except for the oval-shaped tub, which ensures a bit of contrast .
For more local style, have a look at The Pretoria home with a pool and garage.