5 fantastic tips to revamp your small bathroom

The bathroom is often neglected as just a space to get clean and store all toiletries, but in actual fact, it's a lot more than just another room in the house. A gorgeous bathroom will instantly look and feel comfortable, attractive and fascinating when the colour scheme, illumination, fixtures and finishes are well-planned and eye-catching. 

However, this doesn't mean you need to opt for gold and glitter to glam up your bathroom when simple sophisticated features are more your thing. Our team of bathroom designers have chosen their 5 favourite bathroom revamp tips and tricks to share with you, so your DIY renovation doesn't need to be a disaster. Interested? Well, let's see what hints are perfect for your space!

1. Shower selection

Include a shower cubicle in your bathroom to make use of a small space effectively and get rid of that old, unsightly tub.

2. Neutral colour scheme

Although the idea of your favourite colour might be great for interchangeable bed linen, a bathroom needs something a bit more long lasting, which is why pastel shades, neutrals and even monochromes create a stylish setting.

3. Lovely large mirror

Include chic accessories such as mirror to enhance the space and illumination of a small bathroom, a shelf alongside the mirror will ensure that toiletry storage is a breeze too.

4. Simple shelves

So space is limited, then you will need to make use of every corner, nook and cranny for storage, how about including shelves above the toilet to keep your shower clutter free?

5. Bath tub

If a bath tub is a must for your bathroom for ultimate relaxation, then measure the space available and choose your tub wisely. Remember to plan for other essentials such as the toilet, shower, sink an storage which may prove difficult if your space is narrow. Have a look at these 11 smart small bathroom ideas for more helpful hints from homify!

Have you successfully completed a bathroom revamp?

