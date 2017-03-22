5 fantastic tips to revamp your small bathroom

The bathroom is often neglected as just a space to get clean and store all toiletries, but in actual fact, it's a lot more than just another room in the house. A gorgeous bathroom will instantly look and feel comfortable, attractive and fascinating when the colour scheme, illumination, fixtures and finishes are well-planned and eye-catching.

However, this doesn't mean you need to opt for gold and glitter to glam up your bathroom when simple sophisticated features are more your thing. Our team of bathroom designers have chosen their 5 favourite bathroom revamp tips and tricks to share with you, so your DIY renovation doesn't need to be a disaster. Interested? Well, let's see what hints are perfect for your space!