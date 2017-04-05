Your browser is out-of-date.

8 simple and brilliant DIY ideas for the garden (no woodworking!)

Jardines Mediterráneos, Viveros Pou Nou Viveros Pou Nou Mediterranean style garden
Loading admin actions …

A garden is a place to enjoy the simple things, whether it be gorgeous sunshine, awesome fresh air or just the company of loved ones. There's something about being surrounded by nature, that will make anyone feel at ease. In this homify feature, we look at 8 brilliant and breathtaking garden ideas that our landscapers have collated to suit any house.

Although winter will be here shortly, South Africa doesn't receive much snow, so it's always good to know that your outdoor zone is usable regardless of the weather. Let's take a look at the tips and tricks included in this feature to decide what works best for you and your home!

1. Terraced corner

Maintain order in your garden by keeping the entertainment zone in one corner. It's a perfect way to keep an eye on the kids, while enjoying adult conversation.

2. Pond decor

Go for a pretty pond if space isn't a problem and your garden will have an awesome enchanting element too.

3. Coniferous plantation

Evergreen plants will add an attractive element to your garden throughout the year, and planting a few adult fir saplings will ensure that you have Christmas trees for years to come! You won't even need to fell them and bring them inside your living room anymore, the garden can be a brilliant alternative.

4. A bit of everything

Incorporate your favourite seasonal trees so your garden always has that fresh scent of fruit or utilise that unused patch and cultivate your own crops. Involve the kids in the decision and you'll have them excited to learn about gardening and growing their favourite vegetables, fruit, herbs and even flowers.

5. Veranda

Consider a vivacious veranda to enhance that holiday like atmosphere in your home, it's like having a cottage within arm's reach.

6. Pathways

Pathways play a vital role in the layout of a spacious and majestic garden, be creative and include a ceramic or granite pathway and keep your grass and blooms intact no matter the foot traffic.

7. Bright accents

Choose one or two bright accents to highlight the exterior, furniture and décor of your modern garden.

8. Pool

A pool with a fountain is rather inexpensive, chic, and the perfect way to keep the kids occupied for hours. Have a look at these Patio ideas for low budgets

How to improve your garden over a weekend with no DIY or home improvement skills
Which garden decor idea best suits your home?

