8 simple and brilliant DIY ideas for the garden (no woodworking!)

A garden is a place to enjoy the simple things, whether it be gorgeous sunshine, awesome fresh air or just the company of loved ones. There's something about being surrounded by nature, that will make anyone feel at ease. In this homify feature, we look at 8 brilliant and breathtaking garden ideas that our landscapers have collated to suit any house.

Although winter will be here shortly, South Africa doesn't receive much snow, so it's always good to know that your outdoor zone is usable regardless of the weather. Let's take a look at the tips and tricks included in this feature to decide what works best for you and your home!