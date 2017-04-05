8 simple and brilliant DIY ideas for the garden (no woodworking!)

A garden is a place to enjoy the simple things, whether it be gorgeous sunshine, awesome fresh air or just the company of loved ones. There's something about being surrounded by nature, that will make anyone feel at ease. In this homify feature, we look at 8 brilliant and breathtaking garden ideas that our landscapers have collated to suit any house.
Although winter will be here shortly, South Africa doesn't receive much snow, so it's always good to know that your outdoor zone is usable regardless of the weather. Let's take a look at the tips and tricks included in this feature to decide what works best for you and your home!
Maintain order in your garden by keeping the entertainment zone in one corner. It's a perfect way to keep an eye on the kids, while enjoying adult conversation.
Go for a pretty pond if space isn't a problem and your garden will have an awesome enchanting element too.
Evergreen plants will add an attractive element to your garden throughout the year, and planting a few adult fir saplings will ensure that you have Christmas trees for years to come! You won't even need to fell them and bring them inside your living room anymore, the garden can be a brilliant alternative.
Incorporate your favourite seasonal trees so your garden always has that fresh scent of fruit or utilise that unused patch and cultivate your own crops. Involve the kids in the decision and you'll have them excited to learn about gardening and growing their favourite vegetables, fruit, herbs and even flowers.
Consider a vivacious veranda to enhance that holiday like atmosphere in your home, it's like having a cottage within arm's reach.
Pathways play a vital role in the layout of a spacious and majestic garden, be creative and include a ceramic or granite pathway and keep your grass and blooms intact no matter the foot traffic.
Choose one or two bright accents to highlight the exterior, furniture and décor of your modern garden.
A pool with a fountain is rather inexpensive, chic, and the perfect way to keep the kids occupied for hours. Have a look at these Patio ideas for low budgets