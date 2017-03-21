A stylish South African property

Today on homify 360°, we take a quick look at a clean and serene holiday home located in one of the most beautiful and tranquil areas in the entire South Africa: Knysna.

Yes, this house definitely has the ‘location’ prerequisite down when it comes to living fabulously, for it is located near the picturesque Garden Route with its lush forests and amazing wildlife.

But of course trees and birds are not what we choose to focus on here on homify, so let’s take a look at the exterior (and interior) style of this dreamy structure.