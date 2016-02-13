The A-List House

The discovery on today’s homify 360° is not just a modern dream house dipped in luxurious surroundings, it also presents a unique solution to a common problem.

What do you do when your house is located within walking distance from the glorious Mediterranean sea, yet the surrounding neighbours’ houses and vegetation ensure that you receive a less than superb beach view? Simple: you build your swimming pool on your roof, ensuring an exclusive outlook on that splendid sea while swimming or sunbathing!

Dutch firm Wiel Arets Architects takes the credit for the stunning structure and layout of the “Jellyfish House” (as they dubbed their beauty), while applause for the fantastic surroundings and landscape must go to Marbella, Spain.

So, without any further ado, let’s start delving into some glamour with this unique architecture, stylish interiors, and an exceptional swimming pool.