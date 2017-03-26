A Johannesburg home renovation

Klerksdorp-based architects CREO-B DESIGNS are going to show us today just how innovative local architecture is. They've taken an old-fashioned albeit charming South African home and transformed it into a gorgeous, modern masterpiece.
As we explore the exterior of House Calder, we will witness first hand how this old cottage, which featured a Tudor style, now features a very contemporary look and feel. What's more is that the garden and exterior design all work in harmony with one another, resulting in a very earthy, warm and welcoming design. Function, comfort and style all come together in this end result.
Renovated for a vibrant young family, this project will teach us some tips and tricks when it comes to our own home designs. We will see just how important it is for the exterior space to be aesthetically appealing as well as how we can achieve that!
Shall we take a look?
This home is very charming and quaint, but just a little bit old-fashioned! The burglar bars and brown roof create quite a dull look and feel, even if it was in fashion a few years ago! The white facade is also very simple and plain.
This is not a home that would turn heads!
The garden also does nothing to enhance the exterior look and feel, even though it is lush and green. It needs a little more attention, care and love.
The wonderful thing about this home is that it is positioned on a large and spacious property, giving the designers plenty to work with.
The original home is also beautiful and grand, with a timeless structure. This is a great example of how you don't need to completely renovate your home to give it a refreshing look and feel. You just need to give it a little bit of attention. With innovation and some creativity, you can really give a home a make-over.
Don't you love the little terrace area that connects the home? You won't believe how stylish it ends up looking…
If you're a fan of homify, you'll know how important an entrance is for a home. It's the first impression that people get so you want it to dazzle and delight.
This entrance is a wonderful starting point. It features a pathway through the garden, which leads visitors, family and friends to a covered entrance that is lit up in the evening by a light. Lanterns also line the garden path, ensuring that the entrance is warm and welcoming even in the evening.
Plants have also been used to add a natural touch of beauty and decor to this entrance.
However, with the make-over, the designers have created a far more edgy and modern design! Are you ready to see?
The designers have given the entire home a make-over. It now features modern windows while the facade and the roof are finished in gorgeous and elegant shades of grey. They have really worked hard to achieve clean lines and a contemporary look and feel, adapting the home that we've explored in the previous images where possible.
The pathway to the entrance is now straight and simple, cutting through a very organised and well-designed garden. The designers have opted for a more minimalist look and feel throughout, resulting in a very simple and stylish home.
The entrance is still covered, giving family and friends a sheltered spot to wait while the door is opened. Speaking of the front door, the curved and slightly outdated one that we saw in the previous image has been replaced with a double door with windows, which allow for a little peek into the interior space.
Can you believe how refreshing this is?
Because of all of the space available, the designers have added a swimming pool to the property!
For a South African home, this is so beneficial, giving the family a spot where they can cool down in the hot, summer months. It also creates an outdoor focal point where games can be played, parties can be hosted and braai's can be held.
We can also see how the back of the house features a much cleaner look and feel. The garden has been cleared and looks far more organised and neat, while the terrace spaces are simple and functional. You don't need all of the bells and whistles to achieve a beautiful and stylish home.
From this angle, we can see the entire backyard and the new look and feel of the home. It truly is a sight to behold!
The grey tones and white finishes give life and soul to the home, while the well-manicured lawn and neat exterior design creates a simple yet stylish effect.
The designers have really worked with the space available to them, making the most of every square inch!
