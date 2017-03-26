A Johannesburg home renovation

Klerksdorp-based architects CREO-B DESIGNS are going to show us today just how innovative local architecture is. They've taken an old-fashioned albeit charming South African home and transformed it into a gorgeous, modern masterpiece.

As we explore the exterior of House Calder, we will witness first hand how this old cottage, which featured a Tudor style, now features a very contemporary look and feel. What's more is that the garden and exterior design all work in harmony with one another, resulting in a very earthy, warm and welcoming design. Function, comfort and style all come together in this end result.

Renovated for a vibrant young family, this project will teach us some tips and tricks when it comes to our own home designs. We will see just how important it is for the exterior space to be aesthetically appealing as well as how we can achieve that!

Shall we take a look?