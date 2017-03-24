Fence designs for small homes and gardens

The presence of a fence is essential to any South African home. Not only does it serve as a barrier and a way to establish the perimetre of your property but it is also useful for adding security to your home.
In addition, a fence can provide privacy for the home, which can be helpful especially if you have nosy neighbours. However, you need to make sure that when you choose your fence, it is as aesthetically-pleasing as it is functional.
You also don't want to limit the size of the property by choosing the wrong fence. Especially if your home is small, you need to opt for a structure that doesn't take up too much space!
So how do you know what the right design is for a fence for a small home?
Today, on homify, we are going to look at affordable and good-looking fences that will suit any small home.
If you've been looking at enhancing your exterior design as well as making your home safer and more private, then this is the article for you!
This Hollywood look and feel is great for a home with limited land. Besides being more affordable, this design also gives a sense of mystery to your house.
With the staircase running parallel to the fence, the overall look and feel is very stylish, thanks to architects DDWH.
Do you love monochrome colours? Then this design is perfect for you!
These designers have painted the horizontal fence all-white and have added decorative elements such as large white flower pots. These contrast with the rustic stone wall, creating a very attractive design.
If your home is surrounded by panoramic views, which is very possible in South Africa, opt for a metal fence that surrounds the entire house.
To add a more relaxed atmosphere to the environment, these designers have added a gazebo to the garden, which can be used as a spot for relaxing with friends and family or dining in the fresh air and sunshine.
What you do need to keep in mind, however, is that this fence design is slightly less private and secure. If you live in a fairly safe environment, then this design is perfect for your home!
For those of you who love a natural look and feel as well as the beauty of trees and plants, then opt for a more natural fence.
This is a very simple element to achieve. Simply opt for a lightweight fence that is durable and place plants on top or along it.
This design creates a very private garden area and makes the home look fresh and vibrant.
Although wooden pallets are often used to transport items, they also hold great potential when it comes to home design and decor.
Wooden pallets can be utilised to create a closed fence, making for a very secure and private home.
If you have any pallets left over, you can even make an outdoor chair!
Have a look at this article: cool furniture for almost nothing: using pallets.
If you live in a residential neighbourhood where houses are attached to one another, then this fence design is very easy to apply. Simply use materials such as bricks or concrete, elongating them with horizontal wood if need be. The result?
A charming combination of brick and wood!
This slightly rustic design can be applied to just about any home. A stone fence is simply gorgeous, creating a natural look and feel.
To strengthen the character of the fence, why not add a little terrace or outdoor living area to your garden? This will allow you to truly make the most of your small garden!
When we think of wire fences, we often think of sports fields or gyms, but these types of fences can also be very suitable for a private home.
To make it look unique and stylish, simply paint the fence with bright colours. It is sure to capture the attention of anyone who walks by!
You can also install a small gate, like these designers have done, creating an easily accessible pedestrian entrance.
Place plants around the fence to bring some charm and life to it. This is a great idea if you are on a budget.
The green colours will blend into the wood of the fence, making for a very natural but striking design.
Wow! If potted plants aren't enough to raise your spirits, put a small garden around the fence. This will create a gorgeous point of interest.
It may be slightly more expensive, but it will create a very stylish look and feel.
You may want to consult a landscaper about utilising the space available to you to create a beautiful garden.
If you live in an urban area or you have an apartment with a small garden or patio, then opt for a minimalist fence made of wood or light metal.
This creates a wonderful perimetre for a stylish terrace!
This fence design is very simple but very striking. Vertical wooden slats of wood surround the house, creating a minimalist and rustic look and feel.
