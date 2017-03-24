Fence designs for small homes and gardens

The presence of a fence is essential to any South African home. Not only does it serve as a barrier and a way to establish the perimetre of your property but it is also useful for adding security to your home.

In addition, a fence can provide privacy for the home, which can be helpful especially if you have nosy neighbours. However, you need to make sure that when you choose your fence, it is as aesthetically-pleasing as it is functional.

You also don't want to limit the size of the property by choosing the wrong fence. Especially if your home is small, you need to opt for a structure that doesn't take up too much space!

So how do you know what the right design is for a fence for a small home?

Today, on homify, we are going to look at affordable and good-looking fences that will suit any small home.

If you've been looking at enhancing your exterior design as well as making your home safer and more private, then this is the article for you!